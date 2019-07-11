Life / Motoring

COMMERCIAL NEWS

Drop-side deal for Fuso Canter truck

11 July 2019
Fuso is offering a free drop-side body with the Canter FE7-136. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fuso Trucks, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks & Buses Southern Africa, is running a special offer on its light-medium, 6.735m-long Canter FE7-136 by offering it with a free drop-side body. 

According to Annelise van der Laan of Fuso Trucks, individuals who satisfy the criteria can find themselves paying R5,999 a month ex VAT for the FE7-136 with a drop-side body, with an extended warranty of four years/240,000km as part of the deal.

The offer by Fuso Trucks and Fuso Finance is a collaboration to bring to market a convenient one-stop-package suited to customers’ financial circumstances and at a competitive interest rate, says Van der Laan.

Furthermore, the first installment is only due after 60 days with terms and conditions. This is an attractive proposition, especially for start-ups, small, medium and micro-sized enterprises, smaller fleet owners needing to extend their fleets and those who wish to expand their fleets at an affordable price with superior value, says Van der Laan.

The offer is on promotion throughout SA at approved Fuso dealers until December 31 2019 subject to stock availability.

