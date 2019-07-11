De Tomaso returns with a R12m stunner

Niche sports car maker De Tomaso, best known for the Pantera introduced in the 1970s, is back with a limited-edition stunner called the P72.

The “Modern-Day Time Machine”, as its maker dubs it, is a retro-styled sports car introduced at last week’s 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The new car marks the 60th anniversary of a firm founded in 1959 by Argentine-born Alejandro de Tomaso and revived by Hong-Kong based Ideal Team Ventures which acquired the brand in 2014.

The P72 pays homage to the original De Tomaso P70, a 7l-engined prototype racer that was a collaboration between De Tomaso and iconic American car designer Carroll Shelby.

The P72’s design is inspired by the curvaceous 60s prototypes that raced at Le Mans, which were known for their timeless and aerodynamically massaged beauty. There’s not a sharp geometric line to be seen in its continuously flowing shape, emphasised wheel arches and low nose.

“It will create a new segment for those who have been yearning for a modern-day classic that is not only dressed with a timeless shape and an unspeakable elegance, but one that will provide a grand touring experience, making you feel as if you are back in 1960s,” says a company spokesman.