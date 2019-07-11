Brad Binder scores second successive podium

SA’s Brad Binder rode an inspired race to come from 17th on the grid to second in Sunday’s Moto2 race at Germany’s Sachsenring.

It was the second race in a row that KTM rider placed second, and he finished 1.3 seconds behind race-winner Alex Marquez on a Kalex.

It is an encouraging return to form for the former Moto3 champion, who had struggled with the performance of the KTM earlier in the season. The South African is eighth in the championship on 84 points, 52 behind leader Marquez and still stands a chance of winning the title with 10 races to go.

Fellow SA rider Steven Odendaal was 23rd in Moto2 while Brad’s brother Darryn Binder crashed out on the final lap of the Moto3 race.

Marc Marquez on a Honda continued his domination of the MotoGP class by taking a convincing victory at the German race, stretching his overall lead to 58 points.

It was the champion’s tenth successive German Grand Prix victory, across all classes, to complete a decade of dominance.

Marquez took the chequered flag 4.6 seconds clear of fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales on a Yamaha.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow, on an LCR Honda, was third behind the two Spaniards despite suffering a fractured tibia earlier in the week.

Marquez has 185 points after nine of 19 races with Italian Andrea Dovizioso his closest rival on 127 after finishing fifth for Ducati.

Marquez's run of wins at the eastern German circuit near Chemnitz started in 2010 when he was competing in the 125cc category (now Moto3). He won in Moto2 in 2011 and 2012 and is on a sequence of seven in MotoGP.

French rookie Fabio Quartararo made the best start from second on the grid on the Petronas Yamaha but was swamped by others into the first corner, with Marquez then leading away comfortably.

Quartararo was the first faller, skidding out with 29 laps remaining. Spaniard Alex Rins moved into second place for Suzuki but he also crashed out 12 laps from the end. Italian great Valentino Rossi finished eighth for Yamaha.

German rider Stefan Bradl, replacing Marquez's injured team mate Jorge Lorenzo, finished in the points in 10th place.

MotoGP now starts its four-week summer break before regrouping in Brno for the Czech Grand Prix on August 4.

TASMIN PEPPER GETS ANOTHER POINTS HAUL

SA’s Tasmin Pepper was eighth in the latest round of the W Series women’s world championship at the Norisring street circuit in Germany on Sunday.