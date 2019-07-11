MOTORSPORT
Brad Binder scores second successive podium
South African rider on a roll after a difficult start to the Moto2 season
SA’s Brad Binder rode an inspired race to come from 17th on the grid to second in Sunday’s Moto2 race at Germany’s Sachsenring.
It was the second race in a row that KTM rider placed second, and he finished 1.3 seconds behind race-winner Alex Marquez on a Kalex.
It is an encouraging return to form for the former Moto3 champion, who had struggled with the performance of the KTM earlier in the season. The South African is eighth in the championship on 84 points, 52 behind leader Marquez and still stands a chance of winning the title with 10 races to go.
Fellow SA rider Steven Odendaal was 23rd in Moto2 while Brad’s brother Darryn Binder crashed out on the final lap of the Moto3 race.
Marc Marquez on a Honda continued his domination of the MotoGP class by taking a convincing victory at the German race, stretching his overall lead to 58 points.
It was the champion’s tenth successive German Grand Prix victory, across all classes, to complete a decade of dominance.
Marquez took the chequered flag 4.6 seconds clear of fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales on a Yamaha.
Britain's Cal Crutchlow, on an LCR Honda, was third behind the two Spaniards despite suffering a fractured tibia earlier in the week.
Marquez has 185 points after nine of 19 races with Italian Andrea Dovizioso his closest rival on 127 after finishing fifth for Ducati.
Marquez's run of wins at the eastern German circuit near Chemnitz started in 2010 when he was competing in the 125cc category (now Moto3). He won in Moto2 in 2011 and 2012 and is on a sequence of seven in MotoGP.
French rookie Fabio Quartararo made the best start from second on the grid on the Petronas Yamaha but was swamped by others into the first corner, with Marquez then leading away comfortably.
Quartararo was the first faller, skidding out with 29 laps remaining. Spaniard Alex Rins moved into second place for Suzuki but he also crashed out 12 laps from the end. Italian great Valentino Rossi finished eighth for Yamaha.
German rider Stefan Bradl, replacing Marquez's injured team mate Jorge Lorenzo, finished in the points in 10th place.
MotoGP now starts its four-week summer break before regrouping in Brno for the Czech Grand Prix on August 4.
TASMIN PEPPER GETS ANOTHER POINTS HAUL
SA’s Tasmin Pepper was eighth in the latest round of the W Series women’s world championship at the Norisring street circuit in Germany on Sunday.
She has scored points in all four rounds thus far, and was delighted to redeem some points from a weekend that showed so much promise, but ultimately proved a pretty tough nut to crack.
"This weekend never quite went the way it should have,” Tasmin explained. “I’m happy to walk away with some points, but still disappointed as what could have been. Opening practise was really good Friday morning and gave me some confidence going into the rest of the weekend, but I had brake issues in second practice to leave me struggling to be confident on the brakes going into qualifying.
"The team did all it could to try find the issue, but the problem was still there in qualifying and I had to play it a little safe and could only put it 11th on the grid,”she said.
“I made a good start but Turn 1 was hectic — I was in the thick of it and bumped around a bit, but made it but through and moved my way forward from there.
The car wasn’t quite the same after that, but I pushed hard to finish eighth and grab a few more much needed points for the championship, where I am now sitting eighth.
“I’m looking forward to the next round Assen in Holland in two weeks, where I'll be aiming for that top five finish at last!”