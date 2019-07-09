If you have a spare R516,000, consider an e-Mini for Christmas

London — BMW’s first electric Mini will hit the streets by the end of 2019, targeting urban buyers and giving the German manufacturer more ammunition to compete with Volkswagen’s (VW's) ID.3 hatchback and Tesla’s Model 3.

The €32,500 car adds an electric engine and battery to the existing three-door Mini Cooper SE, which was developed with a battery version in mind, the Munich-based carmaker said on Tuesday after unveiling the vehicle in Rotterdam.

BMW has pledged to produce the model, with a driving range of as much as 270km, at its Oxford plant in England until at least 2023 despite the UK’s planned exit from the EU, which could complicate the trade of vehicles and parts.

The battery Mini is BMW’s second all-electric car after the i3 city car, which was unveiled in 2013. Disappointing sales for the model meant the electric car buzz stayed around Tesla and VW had time to catch up. VW started taking paid reservations for its ID.3 in May for first deliveries by the middle of 2020.