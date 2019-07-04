SA’s Binder takes first Moto2 podium of 2019

In a day of the the underdogs, SA’s Brad Binder scored a season-best second place in the Moto2 class at the Dutch TT at Assen on Sunday, while Spaniard Maverick Vinales won for Yamaha’s first MotoGP win of the year.

Binder, riding a Red Bull KTM Ajo which had performed under par all season, qualified in second place and grabbed the holeshot off the line to lead a dramatic race in which a number of riders crashed out, including pole-sitter Remy Gardner.

For most of the race the South African stayed in front of a closely stacked six-rider tussle and fought off several challenges to his lead.

Points leader Alex Marquez, brother of MotoGP champion Marc, eventually got past Binder on lap 20 but it was short-lived when an overtaking attempt by Lorenzo Baldassarri saw him lose the front end and take out both riders.

Fernandez took the lead and held on for his maiden victory, while Binder hung on to finish second, just 0.6sec behind, to claim his first podium of the season and move up to eighth in the championship.

Luca Marini completed the podium, and SA rider Steven Odendaal was 16th.

In the MotoGP race, Honda’s world champion, Marc Marquez, settled for second behind Vinales to extend his MotoGP lead to 44 points.