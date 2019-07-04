Motor-mad fans build life-sized Lego cars

The story of Danish business Lego’s journey from its humble beginnings brought upon by the Great Depression of the 1930s is rather interesting. Fascinating still is the enthusiasm and the patience of devotees of these toy bricks.

A self-proclaimed Lego artist once recreated Michelangelo’s David from 16,349 bricks for an exhibition while another once built a life-size model of Santa Claus and his sleigh complete with nine reindeer using 700,000 Lego bricks. Lego has not escaped the attention and imagination of passionate builders who also have a love for cars.

However, what must rank as an epic test in commitment is the replica of the London Bridge made out of 5,805,846 individual Lego bricks to reveal the new Land Rover Discovery. It’s a Guinness World Record structure.

Beyond the historic availability of pint-sized Lego sets that people can use to construct some choice vehicles, the latest being the 2020 Land Rover Technic set, some individuals and companies have gone beyond the regular call to action — building full-scale replicas of cars, some of which can even be driven. Here are some of the most impressive life-sized car builds we’ve found.

McLaren Senna

In March 2019, McLaren in partnership with Lego debuted a full-scale, 467,854-piece Lego replica of a McLaren Senna which you can also climb into, sit in and listen to a simulation of the real supercar going at 335km/h. It took 10 people working 2,725 hours to click together all of the pieces. It weighs 1,518kg.

McLaren 720S

The Senna isn’t the only McLaren to have been realized in the toy bricks. Though it began as part of the Lego Speed Champions range of miniature model cars, the McLaren 720S was the British supercarmaker’s first full-scale build project, followed up by the Senna.