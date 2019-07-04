Isuzu D-Max gets Arctic Truck makeover

Isuzu has launched a more extreme off-road version of its D-Max bakkie, called the Arctic AT35, in SA.

The low-volume Isuzu is built in conjunction with Arctic Trucks, the Icelandic company that re-engineers four-wheel drive vehicles for challenging off-road conditions and has supplied vehicles for a number of expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic.

Isuzu’s new flagship bakkie is based on a regular D-Max 3.0 4x4 LX six-speed auto double cab (priced at R627,900) but acquires improved turf-tackling ability by means of a significantly raised ride height, Fox performance suspension and big “balloon” tyres. It is pitched directly against Ford’s recently-launched Ranger Raptor in SA’s adventure bakkie segment.

The Arctic AT35 is available through Isuzu dealers on an order only basis with a projected 50 units to be made annually at Isuzu’s Struandale plant in Port Elizabeth, where it is built alongside the regular D-Max bakkie range. The R785,000 price comes with Isuzu’s standard five-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km maintenance plan.

Initially the vehicle will be sold locally, with a view to possible future expansion into neighbouring African countries.