Green shoots sprout in June 2019 sales figures

Monthly new vehicle sales figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) show that the decline continued into June 2019, although lower passenger car sales were offset by growth in some of the commercial vehicle segments.

The overall 45,939 new vehicle sales recorded in June reflect a decline of 724 units or 1.6% from the 46,663 vehicles sold in June 2018.

One of the worst affected segments was passenger cars, which registered 28,885 units last month, a decline of 942 cars, or a decrease of 3.2%, compared with the 29,827 new cars sold in June 2018.

New light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses were at 14,495 units, a gain of 1.2%.

The country’s best selling vehicle, the Toyota Hilux, achieved its highest recorded monthly sales total with 4,770 units, 35 more than the previous highest total of 4,335 recorded in 2011.

Medium trucks sold 834 units (up 16%) and heavy trucks 1,725 units (a 3.9% decrease).

The export business showed green shoots with 30,604 units sold beyond SA’s borders last month, a growth of 3,819 vehicles or 14.3% over June 2018.