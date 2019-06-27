McLaren adds drop tops to SA line-up

Arachnophobia is unlikely to set in when you walk into No 1 Whiteley Road, Melrose Park — the brand spanking new Joburg premises of the Daytona Group – merchants of Pagani, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin and McLaren motor cars in SA.

The building is still too new to shelter biological arachnids, however two Spiders have been welcomed into the building that’s said to be the largest McLaren showroom in the world.

The new McLaren 600LT Spider is an open-top derivative of the 600LT Coupe — the doyen of McLaren’s compact but ferocious Sport Series. The 600LT Spider is charged with the same acclaimed track-honed dynamic ability as its hard-top sibling but now with the added hair-messing exhilaration of experiencing it all with roof down.

The powered retractable hardtop roof can be lifted or lowered at vehicle speeds of up to 40km/h.

This is supplemented by carbon fibre bodywork, a big front splitter, side sills, a chunkier diffuser and a fixed rear wing said to offer 100kg of downforce at 250km/h.

With nearly a quarter of the 600LT Spider parts being newly crafted instead of being transplanted from the 570S Spider — the base model on which the LT transformation kicks off upon — this flavour also sees the flagship gain the exclusive top-exit exhausts that debuted with the Coupé.