Hyundai to test hot hatch models in SA

Enthusiasts in SA got really excited when Hyundai revealed its i30 N hot hatch. It promised to take on the Volkswagen Golf GTi, Ford Focus ST and Renault Megane RS with its 202kW and 353Nm outputs. But then Hyundai SA said it would be too expensive and it never arrived.

But get excited once more, because it still might be heading our way according to our source within Hyundai SA. In fact I can tell you for sure that at least two are.

This month, two units will arrive for homologation testing to see if they are suitable for SA. That’s one step closer to the i30 N hitting the market and means the company must be fairly sure it can make the pricing competitive.

That won’t be easy of course, because internationally it undercuts many of its rivals significantly and without export credits, Hyundai SA will have a hard time making the numbers work.

We drove it overseas back in 2017 and our Michael Taylor seemed reasonably impressed with what Hyundai’s new N performance division had achieved.