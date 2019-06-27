Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m

A collection of supercars worth nearly R200m, seized from a corrupt Equatorial Guinea politician, is going up for auction.

The 25 cars include rarities such as the Aston Martin One-77, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari LaFerrari, Koenigsegg One: 1, Lamborghini Veneno Roadster and McLaren P1.

The collection also includes Maseratis, Mercedes-Maybachs and Porsches, with models ranging from hyper cars to luxury convertibles and limousines.

The collection formerly belonged to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea and son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The cars were confiscated by Swiss authorities in 2016 after Mangue allegedly paid for them using state funds. The playboy politician has been the subject of numerous corruption investigations into his lavish lifestyle, including cars and properties he bought in SA.

In 2005 he reportedly went on a R10m spending spree over a single weekend in SA, where he splashed out on properties, entertainment and cars that included a Bentley Arnage, a Bentley Continental R and a Lamborghini Murcielago.

Mangue has had several properties and cars confiscated over the years, and in 2017 was sentenced to three years in jail (suspended) in France after he allegedly embezzled $175m from his country to buy luxury cars, real estate and other assets.

A previously seized collection of cars owned by Mangue — including a Ferrari Enzo, Porsche Carrera GT and two Bugatti Veyrons — was auctioned in 2013.

The latest 25 cars will go under the hammer at a Bonhams auction on September 29 at the Bonmont Golf & Country Club near Geneva. The cars are being sold on behalf of the Swiss government, with the proceeds to be donated to social programmes in Equatorial Guinea, an oil-rich but largely poverty-stricken former Spanish colony of about 1.2-million people.

Most of the cars have less than 1,000km on their odometers. The Veneno Roadster, a super-rare Lamborghini of which only nine were built, has the lowest with just 320km on the clock. Bonhams says the collection is estimated to realise in excess of €12m (R195.6m).