Porsche unveils purist, track-based 718s

Porsche has launched the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder as the entry-point into the world of track-ready Porsche GT cars.

They’re designed to appeal to sports car enthusiasts who delight in a high level of agility and according to Porsche, “an almost intimate proximity to the centre of power".

In place of the four-cylinder turbocharged motors found in the regular 718 series, at the heart of both these mid-engined cars is a newly developed, naturally aspirated 4.0l flat six-cylinder engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

The engine is based on the same family as the turbo 3.0l engines in the current 911 Type 992 Carrera but with a larger displacement. New mechanical trickery is seen with the first time use of Piezo injectors for direct fuel injection in a high-revving engine.

And because there’s also not a turbo in sight, the new motor returns to that highly strung revvy nature that enthusiasts longed for with the advent of the turbocharging era. The new motor generates 309kW at a dizzy 8,000 revolutions, along with 420Nm at 6,800rpm.

Combined fuel consumption is rated at 10.9l/100km but the numbers that really matter are 4.4 seconds from a standing start to 100km/h for both cars. The GT4 has a 304km/h top speed and the Spyder maxes out at 301km/h.