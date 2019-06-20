Performance pick-up shootout: new Ranger Raptor vs rivals

I’m threading through Pretoria morning rush-hour, up and down inclines past industrial Tshwane, and still sporting morning red eye. The meeting time and point is 6.30am at Gerotek’s main entry gate, and I’m running a bit late.

This start time is quite normal in automotive journalism duty but the underpinning title of today’s slightly analytical three-vehicle group test is a bit unconventional: Performance Pick-ups. Is there even such a thing? The last vehicle that could justify such a tag line was the Corvette-engined Chevrolet Lumina SS.

The Performance Blue Ford Ranger Raptor I’m driving is the protagonist that brings us to this vehicle testing facility so early in the morning. Brenwin Naidu and Shaun Korsten are already waiting with a pair of well-considered rivals — the Mercedes-Benz X350d and Volkswagen’s Amarok V6 TDI.

None of us had really expected the new top line Ranger to first look like this tasty or challenge for honours for SA’s performance pick-up of choice. “How would Thursday suit?” Very nicely, was my reply to the initial request to join the Ignition TV team. Trouble is the Ford is powered by a 2.0l Bi-Turbo four-cylinder diesel engine. Is it fair to line it up against V6 power?

The numbers add up though. The Raptor’s smaller capacity engine produces 157kW and 500Nm, which is a mere 8kW short of the Amarok’s 165kW. It’s totally outgunned by the 190kW X-Class. The Raptor’s 500Nm output is also in the ball park with the VW and Merc each wielding 550Nm. It’s the same on pricing too. At R786,400 the Raptor sits neatly between the two — the entry-level Amarok being the cheapest at R737,700. The Mercedes-Benz is expensive at R904,188.

Interiors

All three were sufficiently specified but the Raptor has the most beautifully shaped sports seats and a red 12 o'clock marker on the steering wheel. But its cabin doesn’t reek with the smell of executive execution and it’s easy to understand why. It’s more performance orientated and thus where both the Teutons’ chairs are covered fully in quality hide the Ford makes do with a combo of leather and grippy suede in the middle.