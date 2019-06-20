ADVANCED DRIVING
New programme makes you a master Maserati pilot
Advanced driving courses are tailored for the Ghibli and Levante and are held either at Gerotek or Zwartkops
Sitting comfortably at the rear of a black Levante SUV as it sped towards Gerotek, memory tells me this is a first time privilege of being driven in a Maserati.
My last and most recent encounter with a Mazzer was a Levante Diesel, which was on test as a pre-owned buy. I drove that all day. Then there was the Gran Coupe MC Stradale, circa 2013. I insisted on piloting that one too.
My driver is not being intimate with the Levante’s throttle. It’s group colleague and Sunday Times Motoring editor Brenwin Naidu at the helm. He is an accomplished driver and understandably the beautiful bellow emitted by the petrol V6 engine found in the Levante S Gran Sport we are travelling in is egging him on, hard.
Part of the reason we are converging at Gerotek, SA’s premier vehicle testing centre on the outskirts of Pretoria, is so Maserati SA can demonstrate its newly launched and globally run Master Maserati Driving Course — essentially an advanced driving course but presented in premium indulgence as expected of clients of the brand.
The experience is standard fare to owners of Ghibli, Levante, Gran Turismo and Quattroporte — the current line-up. Unlike some of the driver classes from other brands, for non-Maserati owners the course is by invitation only. You’d have to satisfy Maserati’s strict client profiling system. If you’re not on their radar you can’t discover or understand what Maseratis are all about and what they are capable off.
What the Levante is able to do, as I learn on the first lesson of the day, is that the Hill Descent Assistance programme in the SUV works in two directions. Firs,t tackling a forward steep gradient you prep the car by means of pushing a few buttons before relinquishing all downward braking duties to the vehicle.
Retardation is automatic. You can also choose the speeds at which the car slopes down via a toggle on the left-side stalk. Should you need to retreat back down, the same Hill Descent tech works in reverse.
Safety is the paramount theme of this exclusive course, the aim of which is to hone the driving skills of Maserati enthusiasts on the road. The next exercise of the day sends the Levante fleet onto Gerotek’s oval track.
We don’t go flat out right away. Basic principles in understanding braking distances at different speeds are demonstrated — an exercise which also asserts the stopping power of the cast iron and aluminium Brembo brakes. Then we are let loose to flex the soulful sounding engines to near their 264km/h terminal velocity on the oval.
Despite looking quite straight-forward, ovals can be a tricky undertaking. Because you are mostly flat out on the throttle, this requires the vehicle to be driven at speed at the top-most lane, right beside the steel barriers. I don’t have the herculean bravery needed for such antics. It’s an early tap-out for me. Those in our group made of sterner stuff go around more times. It’s a chance to watch from the sidelines the beauty of the Levante in flight.
Midday is signalled by the rumblings of a hungry tummy but it’s not time for grub just yet. First we descend on the skid pan for a bit of slippery driving fun. A timed gymkhana is laid out and this is an opportunity to test the wet driving safety in the Levante. The behaviour is typical of the segment. It lumbers about while its stability electrics and AWD system scramble for optimum traction to keep it on the straight and narrow.
I’m satisfied that it’s a public protector but to have any chance of posting a good time on the day, the traction systems must be disengaged. The Levante quickly proves that in the hands of a skilled driver it’s just as sporty and entertaining, some controllable sideways action elicited easily by a boot-full of throttle on some sharp turns on the circuit.
The day concludes, at least for us, with a stop at a fine eatery in the area. Maserati clients will be treated to a mini-banquet at Gerotek’s dining quarters instead in a bid to not waste much of their precious time. They need to return to their captain’s chairs to steer corporate ships on steady courses.
The experience costs R3,000 per person.