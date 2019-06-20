New programme makes you a master Maserati pilot

Sitting comfortably at the rear of a black Levante SUV as it sped towards Gerotek, memory tells me this is a first time privilege of being driven in a Maserati.

My last and most recent encounter with a Mazzer was a Levante Diesel, which was on test as a pre-owned buy. I drove that all day. Then there was the Gran Coupe MC Stradale, circa 2013. I insisted on piloting that one too.

My driver is not being intimate with the Levante’s throttle. It’s group colleague and Sunday Times Motoring editor Brenwin Naidu at the helm. He is an accomplished driver and understandably the beautiful bellow emitted by the petrol V6 engine found in the Levante S Gran Sport we are travelling in is egging him on, hard.

Part of the reason we are converging at Gerotek, SA’s premier vehicle testing centre on the outskirts of Pretoria, is so Maserati SA can demonstrate its newly launched and globally run Master Maserati Driving Course — essentially an advanced driving course but presented in premium indulgence as expected of clients of the brand.

The experience is standard fare to owners of Ghibli, Levante, Gran Turismo and Quattroporte — the current line-up. Unlike some of the driver classes from other brands, for non-Maserati owners the course is by invitation only. You’d have to satisfy Maserati’s strict client profiling system. If you’re not on their radar you can’t discover or understand what Maseratis are all about and what they are capable off.