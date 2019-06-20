Mazda delivers again on that feeling of zoom

At the risk of sounding like a marketing person, Mazda keeps doing everything right. The company’s focus on making attractive, affordable and good to drive vehicles is set to continue with the new Mazda3 which launches in SA in July.

We managed to get an early first drive in one in the UK recently, a 2.0l Sport Lux for a quick jaunt near Millbrook, and there’s a lot to be excited about, provided Mazda SA can get the pricing right.

First there’s the styling, which is typically sharp at the front with narrow, almost aggressive headlights and a look that’s certainly unique compared to rivals like the Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf. The side profile is an attempt to make it appear athletic with those bulging rear flanks, but it is the rear itself that disappoints slightly. It has a bulbous look to it, much like an older Chevrolet Cruze hatch or even, dare I say it, a Daewoo Lanos — remember those?

But open the driver’s door and you will be met by something that is rather special, a cabin that is both premium and a bit sporty. The materials are impressive with solid plastics, luxurious feeling leather trim and attention to detail, which is also typical of the Japanese brand.

The controls are all well laid out with very little in the way of gimmicks, unless you call the rotary dial for the infotainment system a gimmick. You’ll be glad to hear it isn’t though, working better than some rival systems and an improvement over controllers in other Mazdas we have driven.