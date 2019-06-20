Fernando Alonso scores Le Mans 24HR double

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso struck lucky with a second successive victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday with Toyota teammates Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi.

The number eight car crew, who were set for second until late drama, were also crowned world endurance champions with Nakajima driving the final stint and becoming the first Japanese to win a global FIA-sanctioned series.

Toyota's number seven TS050 hybrid, driven by Britain's Mike Conway, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, had a two-minute advantage before a puncture shattered their hopes with an hour to go.

The team changed the wrong tyre, due to a sensor issue, meaning the car had to limp around and pit again before rejoining in second place in a one-two finish for the Japanese manufacturer.

The winning margin, after 385 laps of the Sarthe circuit in the 87th edition of a race watched by a crowd of 252,000, came down to 16.9 seconds.

"Luck sometimes plays an important part in motorsport and today we feel extremely lucky and maybe we don't deserve it but we take it," added the former Ferrari and McLaren driver who left Formula One last year.

Alonso's former McLaren Formula One teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, a Le Mans rookie, joined him on the podium in the third-placed number 11 SMP Racing BR Engineering car shared with Russians Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin.

That nonhybrid car finished seven laps off the pace.

Alonso, a two-time winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, is now leaving the series and hoping to become only the second driver after the late Briton Graham Hill to complete the so-called "Triple Crown of Motorsport".

The Spaniard needs to win the Indianapolis 500 to complete that, a race he failed to qualify for this year after leading for 27 laps on his debut in 2017.

In the two Le Mans production-based racing classes the LM GTE Pro category was won by a Ferrari 488 GTE Evo — 70 years on from the Italian brand’s first Le Mans win — with Porsche 911 RSRs placing second and third; victory in the GTE Am category went to a Porsche 911 RSR after the winning Ford GT was disqualified for breach of fuel tank capacity regulations.

MARQUEZ WINS AFTER LORENZO CAUSES MASS CRASH

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won his home Grand Prix of Catalunya on Sunday after his Honda team mate Jorge Lorenzo took out the Spaniard's main rivals in a mass crash on the second lap.