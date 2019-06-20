When Bob Dylan first plugged his guitar into an amplifier for a live performance back in the sixties, he was booed by sections of the audience. Anti-electric folk music purists were outraged at this “selling out” of his artistic integrity and acoustic soul.

The glass-half-full contingent were just happy that they could hear Bob better from the back seats. They realised, as Bob did, that technology doesn’t have to rob artistry of any of its … well, artistry.

Today we fully embrace the concept in our technology-rich age of smartphones and touch screens, and readily accept digital devices not just for their convenience but their stylish aesthetics too.

The interior of the new Audi Q8 is a fine example of technology and artistry intertwined — mostly successfully.

The digital-themed decadence includes a spaceship-like dashboard with a digital instrument panel and two large touchscreens in the centre of the dash: one for the climate control and the other for the infotainment system.

This tablet-like interface is a thing of beauty indeed, if not necessarily a testament to practicality as grubby fingerprints tend to stand out because of the way the centre screens are angled, making some of the icons difficult to see in the sun’s reflection.

This digital interface has a tactile click in a bid to make it feel more like pressing real buttons, but I’m afraid it doesn’t work very well. The soft click is almost imperceptible; instead it’s just an annoyance having to press touchscreen icons harder than one’s used to.

A more successful example of technology-driven artistry in the Q8 is the charming light show it puts on. Andrew Lloyd Webber himself would be impressed by the way the headlights and taillights flash in a showy display when the vehicle is locked and unlocked.

And the way the interior ambient lighting displays the cabin “mood” by flashing red when the temperature is turned up, and blue when it’s turned down, is just plain cool.