BMW's large but line-heavy Gran Coupe

The pair of trapezoidal, chromed exhaust tips deliver the gases from a three-engine range (at least initially), topped by the 4.4l V8 of the M850i xDrive version.

Identical to the coupe and convertible, the M850i’s V8 gives the Gran Coupe 390kW of power and 750Nm of torque, hurling the all-wheel drive four-door to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

There’s also a version of BMW’s classical straight six in the 840i xDrive, with 250kW of power and 500Nm of torque from the turbocharged 3.0l engine. The new six pot is 6kg lighter than its predecessor, helping it to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, though the rear-drive version takes 5.2 seconds.

There’s also a diesel that’s almost as quick as the 840i, with the 840d xDrive ripping to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds. It throws out 680Nm of torque as the headline figure, backed up by 235kW of power.

The 840d is, unsurprisingly, the most frugal of the four powertrains, despite its heavy all-wheel drive setup, with a combined consumption figure of 6.2l/100km, with the M850i providing the bookend at 10l/100km.

The two 840i models take the middle ground, with the rear driver posting 7.5l/100km and the xDrive lifting that to 7.8 l/100km.

All three motors will mate to the ZF-built eight-speed automatic transmission, complete with paddle shifters on the steering wheel to deliver manual shifting.

While the 840i is available as a rear-driver (with an active M-Sport self-locking differential), the rest of the launch powertrains include the latest all-wheel drive system to give them a rear-bias in their power delivery, and the M850i can also be specced with the M-Sport differential.

At 1,800kg, the 840i is also the lightest of the three launch options and about 70kg heavier than the two-door version. Though that’s still awfully weighty, it’s about the norm for the category these days, and the xDrive system adds 55kg to take it to 1,855kg.

The V8 M850i’s weight climbs to 1,995kg (an astonishing 195kg jump), while the diesel-powered 840d is 1,925kg.

BMW has tried to tie this all down with adaptive dampers, with active steering in the all-wheel drive models. Active roll stabilisation is left as an option with the M Professional suspension package.

The braking systems are identical to the coupe’s, combining four-piston fixed calipers up front and floating single-piston units at the rear, though the V8 includes more powerful M anchors.

The rubber package on the M850i includes 20-inch alloys with 245/35 front tyres and 275/30 R20 rears.

Inside, BMW claims the rear seats are “even more comfortable to travel in”, which is a relief because the coupe’s rear seats simultaneously attempted to break my ankles, knees and neck.

Besides extra space, three electric sunblinds and four-zone climate-control air conditioning also help the Gran Coupe’s rear passengers.