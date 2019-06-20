Bentley’s new luxury sedan wings in

Bentley Motors has unveiled what it calls the world’s most advanced luxury Grand Touring sports sedan — the new Flying Spur.

Blending British craftsmanship with cutting edge technology, the 5.3m long four-door sedan features Electronic All-Wheel Steering for the first time on a Bentley, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, to deliver both a soothing ride and sharper handling. New three-chamber air springs allow a much greater range of suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporting levels of body control.

The all-wheel steering in low-speed manoeuvres steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels, effectively shortening the wheelbase to increase agility and making parking easier. At high speed the system steers the rear wheels in the same direction as the fronts, increasing stability.

Unlike the previous generation Flying Spur, which employed a permanent all-wheel drive system with a fixed 60:40 power split front to rear, the new car is a rear-biased active system with turn-in response improved. It delivers two-wheel drive to the rear axle, but depending on road conditions and wheel slip, it automatically sends drive to the front axle as required.

Front to rear torque distribution varies according to the selected Drive Dynamics Mode: Comfort, Bentley or Sport. Power across each axle is managed by a torque-vectoring-by-brake system.

Standard driver assistance systems in the Flying Spur include Traffic Assist, City Assist and Blind Spot Warning. Night Vision and a head-up display help the driver focus on the road ahead.