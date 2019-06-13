Wrangler stays true to its heritage

It’s questionable whether Land Rover should have killed off the Defender when it did. The reasons given were mainly to do with safety and having to retool to include more modern engineering, but Mercedes managed to breathe fresh life into its G-Class and then there’s this, the all-new Jeep Wrangler.

It’s an iconic model whose roots still emanate from the classic Willys Jeep, but the Wrangler has managed to live on and then live on again and again. The latest version was launched internationally in 2018 but Fiat Chrysler SA say it will be here in August.

We put it through its paces recently on an off-road track in the UK and a few things immediately stood out. First, Jeep have retained all the design aspects that are so important to the model. They haven’t messed things up as they did with the Cherokee, keeping the design evolutionary. They also haven’t gone too far in the direction of lifestyle, something that is most apparent in the interior.

The Wrangler’s cabin has been extensively upgraded with plusher materials but there’s a distinct toughness to it, like the surround to the infotainment screen, which is like those rubberised cases you get on a construction site laptop.