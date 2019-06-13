The sharpest, most handsome Porsche 911 yet

It’s a night-time unveiling. Tailing one of the new Porsche 911 Type 992s from the SA launch event, in the dark, you soon discover some very interesting design elements.

The dazzling new rear-light design retraces the unforgettable stern of the 1970s G Series 911s.

A pair of square-shaped reflector lamps illuminate from low down the rear bumper, and at high speeds, as the variable-position spoiler opens up, the new light bar and under-spoiler LED recreate that famous ducktail spoiler effect.

In motion and on corners in particular, as I followed one of the cars as it sped towards the mountains of Stellenbosch, I could have been chasing a 2.7 RS with its retro forward slant. But it wasn’t 1973 and that car wasn’t hanging about.

This is why Porsche describes the new 911 as timeless, and also modern. As the sun steadily rose to the soundtrack of new age boxer motors screaming in anger, the magnificence of the real new 911 began to unfold. The eighth-generation car is 20mm longer and its famous hips are now 45mm wider at the front axle and 44mm at the rear axle of the Carrera S.

Inside the wider wheel arches sit 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inches at the rear. According to Porsche: “The front end — generally 45 mm wider — revives a traditional feature of earlier 911 generations: a forward-extended bonnet with a distinctive recess in front of the windscreen.” Remember the 2.7 RS reference?