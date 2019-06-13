Scania introduces all new truck range in SA

Scania Southern Africa has introduced a completely new truck range, two years after its global debut.

It is the result of more than 10 years of development work and a R30bn investment globally, the biggest investment in the company’s 125-year history, according to Henrik Henriksson, president and CEO of Scania.

With the new range, the Swedish firm is extending its offering and can now supply more performance stages, connectivity and productivity enhancing services customised for each type of customer.

One of the main selling points of Scania’s new truck generation is its claimed fuel economy improvement of up to 10%, due to improved aerodynamics and powertrain updates.

Other key features include extended storage options, improved safety features such as rollover curtain side airbags, enhanced driver comfort with additional seat adjustments, a new infotainment system with a touchscreen and USB ports, and more space behind the seats for wider beds.

The new trucks are assembled at Scania SA’s plant in Germiston, and the old PGR range is being strategically phased out.

“Delivery of the new trucks begins immediately after the launch event. It’s normally a 15 to 20-year cycle before you go to market with a totally new vehicle,” says Raimo Lehtiö, MD of Scania Southern Africa.

A comprehensive gearbox range can be adapted to all types of transport, and the eight and 12-speed gearboxes can be fitted with Scania Opticruise and Scania Retarder.

The retarder is available in two performance steps, of which one features extra low noise levels and improved brake performance.

A front, rear, and corner-eye camera system provides the driver with an extra pair of eyes to reduce blind spots in urban environments. Adding a supplementary camera from the Scania vehicle accessories range will enhance visibility even further.