COMMERCIAL NEWS
Scania introduces all new truck range in SA
The Swedish firm can now supply more performance stages, connectivity and productivity enhancing services customised for each type of customer
Scania Southern Africa has introduced a completely new truck range, two years after its global debut.
It is the result of more than 10 years of development work and a R30bn investment globally, the biggest investment in the company’s 125-year history, according to Henrik Henriksson, president and CEO of Scania.
With the new range, the Swedish firm is extending its offering and can now supply more performance stages, connectivity and productivity enhancing services customised for each type of customer.
One of the main selling points of Scania’s new truck generation is its claimed fuel economy improvement of up to 10%, due to improved aerodynamics and powertrain updates.
Other key features include extended storage options, improved safety features such as rollover curtain side airbags, enhanced driver comfort with additional seat adjustments, a new infotainment system with a touchscreen and USB ports, and more space behind the seats for wider beds.
The new trucks are assembled at Scania SA’s plant in Germiston, and the old PGR range is being strategically phased out.
“Delivery of the new trucks begins immediately after the launch event. It’s normally a 15 to 20-year cycle before you go to market with a totally new vehicle,” says Raimo Lehtiö, MD of Scania Southern Africa.
A comprehensive gearbox range can be adapted to all types of transport, and the eight and 12-speed gearboxes can be fitted with Scania Opticruise and Scania Retarder.
The retarder is available in two performance steps, of which one features extra low noise levels and improved brake performance.
A front, rear, and corner-eye camera system provides the driver with an extra pair of eyes to reduce blind spots in urban environments. Adding a supplementary camera from the Scania vehicle accessories range will enhance visibility even further.
For improved fuel consumption, all external areas of the cabs have been optimised to streamline air flow and achieve the lowest possible air resistance. Air deflectors are available in three different heights, and an adjustable version where the angle can be adapted by either manual or electrical operation.
The sturdy cab structure provides improved protection. It is optionally equipped with several airbags and advanced support systems, including advanced emergency braking and lane-departure warning.
Adaptive cruise control assists the driver in maintaining a constant gap to vehicles ahead. Even more sophisticated is the cruise control with active prediction, which uses GPS data to analyse the topography of up to 3km of the road ahead to optimise fuel efficiency.
The new Scania line-up will cover the long haul, construction/mining and urban distribution segments with the following ranges:
P Series
This is a compact and agile cab range primarily designed for urban applications such as distribution trucks, skip loaders and airport support vehicles. Easy entry and exit, together with exceptional manoeuvrability and visibility, make it ideal for challenging city environments, yet tough enough for construction and other demanding applications.
It is available with engines that offer fuel savings of up to 10%. These include a 7l six-cylinder, turbo-diesel Euro 6 engine available in three outputs: 164kW, 184kW, and 206kW, and able to run on (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
G Series
The new G-series trucks are highly adaptable and are designed to have outstanding drivability and visibility. This mid-sized range offers a well-balanced, all-round premium cab, with an enlarged set of options which offers the opportunity to tailor-make the G-series to suit business-specific needs.
The range is available with two diesel engine sizes: a 9l five-cylinder and 13l six-cylinder.
The 9l is available with power and torque outputs ranging from 206kW/1,350Nm to 265W/1,700Nm, depending on the choice of fuel (diesel or gas).
It has a significant weight reduction compared to the 13l engine, enabling a little extra payload without compromising performance.
The 13l units range from 272kW/1,900Nm to 368kW/2,550Nm depending on configuration (diesel, ethanol, gas, biodiesel, HVO, or various combinations of these).
R Series
Made for the heavist loads and longest roads, the long haulage R-Cab is sturdier yet sharper than ever, with an athletic body.
It’s available with the 9l, 13l and 16l engines.
S Series
The new S-series raises the stakes in long-distance driver comfort with a more luxurious interior. The flat floor, extended storage facilities and exceptional view from the driver position all add to its appeal.
Two engine options are available: 13l six-cylinder units with outputs from 272kW to 368kW; and a 16l V8 with power ratings between 382kW/2,700Nm and 537kW/3,500Nm.
The new Scania line-up is variously available in sleeper, day and short cabs, and the P Series also offers multiseater CrewCab and Long CrewCab versions with flexible interior layouts and various storage possibilities.
The new Scania tractors and rigids are available in a variety of axle configurations.
Tailor-made solutions
With the introduction of its new truck range, Scania has solutions offerings tailor made for customers’ specific business needs.
Scania's starting point to providing a sustainable solution to customers is TOE, Total Operating Economy. The difference between TOE and the traditional TCO, where only costs are reflected, is that the revenue side of a customer’s finances are also weighed in.
The way payment for a transportation assignment is calculated (by weight, time used, mileage, and so on) is a good example of a factor that must be taken into account when the vehicle and its related services are being specified.