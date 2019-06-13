FATHER'S DAY
Nifty gifts for car-mad dads
Some ideas for what to buy for Father's Day
Ferrari driving experience
So dad loves sports cars. Why not get him to experience one without splashing out a couple of million? The Ferrari Driving Experience is an ideal gift as he can suit up and get into a Ferrari 360 Challenge race car, driven by racer Jaki Scheckter around the Zwartkops Raceway.
Feel the exhilaration and performance of what a Ferrari track car can do with its ability to reach speeds of 260km/h. The experience costs R4,235 per person. Book at www.celestialgifts.co.za
Vehicle recovery kit
Nothing brings more joy to a stranded heart than a boxful of solutions. This vehicle recovery kit is exactly what dad will appreciate to have in his boot should he get stuck anywhere out there.
It includes: 12,000kg x 10m recovery strap, 12,000kg x 9m kinetic recovery rope, 12,000kg x 2 soft shackles, 4,750kg x 2 steel bow shackles, 5,000kg x 2 safety lanyard, 1 x recovery safety blanket, 1 x recovery bag to fit all the items and 1 x pair of goat leather gloves. It costs R4,300 at www.wilddog4x4.co.za
Grippy mat
Cellphones and tablets can be annoyingly loose items in any car. There really aren’t that many cars with dedicated mobile phone storage facilities that are easy to reach and sensible to have a safe and quick glance at.
The Grippy mat is a nifty piece of equipment that uses an adhesive surface to hold on to phones and whatever has a plastic cover. It’s designed for quick release and a firm hold. You need to clean it once in a while to keep the gluey bit in good form but it’s a handy tool to keep your phone nearby while driving. It costs R149 at www.mantality.co.za
Wireless phone charger
This ingenious car phone charger and holder for Qi-enabled phones easily slots into the air vents of a car. Once securely placed you can charge it wirelessly on the go while keeping the phone’s screen in view.
With a 8000mAh output, this gravity-operated grip works with all phones sized 10cm-15cm that are Qi compatible. Never again will you have to worry about a flat phone battery while using the GPS or playing your favourite music in the car. R399 at www.mantality.co.za
Compact jump-starter
Now there’s no need to use another vehicle to jump-start your car’s dead battery.
The PowerJump jump-starter is a compact, self-contained 6000mAh power unit that will jump-start motorcycles or petrol cars up to 3.0l in capacity. It can be used to start a vehicle about three times on a full charge.
It’s small enough to fit inside a car’s glove compartment, and will keep its charge for about six months, although it is recommended to charge the PowerJump every three months. It also charges mobile phones and tablets.
The PowerJump costs R799 and is available at www.powerjump.co.za.
Lamborghini winter pants
The warmth and comfort of fleece meets style with the Automobili Lamborghini Bull 1963 range of fleece trousers.
They are straight-leg design and can be paired with a sweatshirt or polo shirt. The embroidered Bull 1963 detail commemorates the founding year of the legendary car manufacturer. They cost R2,136 from www.lamborghinistore.com
Coffee, ou boet!
If dad is a coffee or tea lover and a petrolhead, this nifty Castrol souvenir enamel mug will be the definitive bridge of his two favourites and probably his childhood memories. It costs R195 at Autostyle Motorsport agents nationwide.