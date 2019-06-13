Nifty gifts for car-mad dads

Ferrari driving experience

So dad loves sports cars. Why not get him to experience one without splashing out a couple of million? The Ferrari Driving Experience is an ideal gift as he can suit up and get into a Ferrari 360 Challenge race car, driven by racer Jaki Scheckter around the Zwartkops Raceway.

Feel the exhilaration and performance of what a Ferrari track car can do with its ability to reach speeds of 260km/h. The experience costs R4,235 per person. Book at www.celestialgifts.co.za