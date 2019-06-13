Michelin’s puncture-proof tyre ready for testing

Back in 2005, Michelin unveiled a puncture-proof airless concept tyre called the Tweel, which used ribs instead of air.

Now the French tyre company is ready to introduce the production version of the revolutionary tyre, which is called the Uptis (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System).

In what could be one of the biggest advances in the 125-year history of the car, the prototype tyre was presented at this week's Movin'On Summit on sustainable mobility in Montreal, Canada.

Instead of being filled with compressed air like regular tyres, the Uptis is connected to the rim via strong but flexible spokes which fulfil the shock-absorbing role.

The most obvious benefits are road safety and convenience, in that they won’t experience blowouts or sudden flats that could lead to loss of control of the vehicle, or leave you stuck on the side of the road after driving over a nail or hitting a pothole.