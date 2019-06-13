Mercedes GLB mostly revealed this time

The world has long known that the Mercedes-Benz GLB was coming, and that it was touted as a baby G-Wagen and Benz’s hard core off-roader in a small size.

The real highlight was that the 4.6-metre GLB could seat seven people with a wheelbase 10cm longer than the B-Class.

The eighth production car off Benz’s heavily upgraded small-car architecture, the GLB was always meant to be the hard-core off-roader of the small crossover category, aping plenty of the design details of the mountain-munching G-Wagen.

It’s no surprise that its range of engines will be limited to four cylinders, but few people spotted the optional seven-seat thing coming, and Benz insists it will work for people up to 1.68 metres tall.

The odd part of the GLB’s teaser push is that, for all the associations with the G-Wagen, the GLB’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system is an option, though that’s perhaps more a sign of the times.

The all-wheel drive system has three setup “maps”, though mostly drives as an 80:20 front-to-rear splitter. Sport mode takes the rear end’s bite up to 30% and all-wheel drive locks up the inter-axle diff lock at 50:50.

There’s also an Off-Road Engineering package to take the cross-country ability even further though, unusually, it doesn’t lift the body at all or add clunky underbody protection systems. Instead, it tweaks the torque curve of the engine and the ABS to suit the terrain.

It also has its own graphic display in the multimedia display to show the gradient and the climbing or descending angle. Hill descent control governs the descending speed to between 2km/h and 18km/h.

The other cool part of its off-road package is the addition of a special light to help the driver find damaging rocks and logs immediately in front of the car, below the range of the LED headlights.

Copying the design language of the G-Wagen has made the GLB tall, at 1,658mm, and that gives the GLB more headroom than any of the other seven compact machines Mercedes-Benz makes.