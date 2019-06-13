A supercar that truly sucks

In 1978 South African Gordon Murray designed the innovative Brabham BT46 Formula One car with a unique trick: a fan that sucked the car to the road.

The incredible downforce it produced was so effective that the Brabham comfortably won its first race in the hands of the late Niki Lauda, but the resultant uproar from rival teams over the unfair advantage saw the fan car withdrawn from the very next Grand Prix. It never raced again.

Now the visionary designer, through his company Gordon Murray Automotive, is bringing back the fan in his new street-legal supercar, the T.50, due to be launched in early 2022.

Professor Murray claims the T.50 will have the most advanced aerodynamics of any road car, courtesy of its rear-mounted 400mm fan which rapidly expels the air flowing beneath the car to create a suction effect for greatly increased grip.

It’s a big deal because the fan generates huge downforce even in slow corners, giving an advantage over the traditional scoops and wings used by others supercars which work better the faster the car is going.