Formula One world (mostly) stands with Vettel

Most of the Formula One paddock seemed to be in support of Sebastian Vettel after he was handed a controversial five-second penalty, which robbed him of victory in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver made a mistake and drove onto the grass while leading on lap 48, and rejoined the Montreal track in a move that forced Lewis Hamilton to brake.

Stewards penalised Vettel five seconds, and though he crossed the line first he wasn’t far enough ahead of Hamilton, which handed victory to the Mercedes driver, his seventh win at the circuit.

A number of Formula One drivers and commentators believe this robbed the race of a thrilling duel between two multiple champions. The sport is under fire with officials blamed for being overzealous in applying rules, rather than letting the drivers get on with robust but fair racing.

“I felt a kick in the stomach when I saw that [five-second penalty] flash up on the computer,” said television commentator and former F1 driver Martin Brundle.

“Any of the stewards ever raced at the front in F1? Mental penalty,” said retired Australian racer Mark Webber, a former teammate and foe of Vettel’s, on Twitter.

“I think the function of the stewards is to penalise flagrantly unsafe moves not honest mistakes as result of hard racing,” said 1978 world champion Mario Andretti on Twitter.

“What happened at #CanadaGP is not acceptable at this level of our great sport.”

Brundle recognised that Sunday’s stewards, one of whom was five times Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro, had to make hard decisions.

“No space for Lewis is name of game with street tracks. What happened to ‘Let them race?’ Was it sketchy? Yes! A penalty? Not in my view,” commented Alex Wurz, chair of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, on Twitter.

Not every former driver agreed. Outspoken Vettel critic and 2016 champion Nico Rosberg said: “It is very, very clear that unfortunately it was an unsafe return to the track. That is the rule. You have to return safely and that is the way it is. A penalty is deserved in that case.”

Spectators booed Hamilton as he stood on the Montreal podium, in what may have been partly in frustration at being robbed of seeing a non-Mercedes driver on the top step for a change. Mercedes has taken the opening seven wins in what is becoming a predictable season.

TASMIN TAKES MORE POINTS

SA driver Tasmin Pepper claimed seventh place in the third round of the all-woman W Series held in Misano, Italy last weekend.