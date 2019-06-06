Taking a Mustang Bullitt

I’ve been fairly critical of the new Ford Mustang. The 2.3 Ecoboost version is only for those who want to brag without knowing that when their backs are turned, everyone sniggers at them.

The 5.0l V8 on the other hand is more Mustang, in keeping with the original and less concerned with the quest for efficiency at the expense of enjoyment. It’s much closer to recreating the original muscle car but is still a bit off the mark for some.

I’d never been that impressed with the new ‘Stang, but then I got behind the wheel of the Bullitt model, named after the famous Steve McQueen movie in which the car was as much the star as McQueen himself. It’s been on sale in Europe for a while now, with Ford SA saying it will be introced in SA at an as-yet-unspecified date.

In its dark highland green it looks menacing, but its status is further cemented by the presence of Bullitt logos on the rear badge and side sills. There are other elements too such as the unique 19-inch black wheels, front splitter, Recaro sports seats and interior upholstery finished with dark green stitching.

There’s a Bullitt badge in the centre of the steering wheel as well as a few other unique elements, most notably the white cue ball gear knob.

But while the Bullitt is desirable for its unique appearance, it is also about what it can do. We put it to the test on a tricky track through hills and woodlands in the UK where it was able to unleash its muscle. That muscle is 343kW and 569Nm of torque which makes it good for a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.6 seconds.