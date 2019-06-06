Jaguar researches ‘warm’ steering wheel alerts

Google Maps warns of speed traps

Google Maps is introducing a feature that will alert drivers to roadblocks and speed cameras.

The feature will be rolled out in 40 countries, including SA.

The current speed limit will be visible in the bottom corner of the app, while speed traps will show up as icons on the roads.

According to TechCrunch, the feature will be available on Android and iOS.

Android users will also be able to report mobile speed cameras and stationary cameras, with iOS and Android users being able to see those updates.

In an interview on CapeTalk, Justice Project SA spokesperson Howard Dembovsky said the app is not breaking any laws.

“There is nothing in our law that prevents this. It is not defeating the ends of justice and there’s nothing new about it. This has been a feature in navigation devices from the outset,” said Dembovsky.

JLR takes hi-tech steering to next level

A steering wheel developed by Jaguar Land Rover could help keep drivers’ eyes on the road — by using heat to tell drivers when to turn left or right.

The research, in partnership with Glasgow University, has created a “sensory steering wheel”, parts of which can be quickly heated and cooled to inform drivers where to turn, when to change lane or to warn of an approaching junction.

Alexandros Mouzakitis, Jaguar Land Rover Electrical Research senior manager, said: “Safety is a number one priority for Jaguar Land Rover and we are committed to continuously improving our vehicles with the latest technological developments as well as preparing the business for a self-driving future.

“The ‘sensory steering wheel’ is all part of this vision, with thermal cues able to reduce the amount of time drivers have to take their eyes off the road. Research has shown people readily understand the heating and cooling dynamics to denote directions and the subtlety of temperature change can be perfect for certain feedback that doesn’t require a more intrusive audio or vibration-based cue.”