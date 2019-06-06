INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Ferrari unleashes 340km/h hyper hybrid
SF90 Stradale uses F1-inspired petrol-electric power unit to produce an astonishing 736kW
Ferrari has unveiled its most powerful road car yet: a 736kW hybrid supercar called the SF90 Stradale.
It can hum silently around town on electric power but is also capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and hitting a 340km/h top speed. Perhaps even more remarkably, standstill to 200km/h takes just 6.7 seconds.
Gunned along by a hybrid petrol-electric power unit developed from Formula One, the new all-wheel drive SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car was last week unwrapped at the company’s head office in Maranello, Italy.
The mid-mounted V8 twin turbo 4.0l engine delivers 574kW and 800Nm, the highest power output of any eight-cylinder in Ferrari history. The additional 162kW is delivered by three electric motors: one at the rear located between the engine and the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission on the rear axle, and two on the front axle.
It is Ferrari’s second hybrid car after the limited series 708kW LaFerrari, which was powered by a V12 engine and a single electric motor.
CEO Louis Camilleri described the SF90 car as "astounding, fast and completely revolutionary".
The new speed chaser is extreme on every level and represents a true paradigm shift, says Ferrari, because it delivers unprecedented performance for a production car. It’s the first time that a V8 is the top-of-the-range in the Italian marque's history.
The SF90 stands for the 90th anniversary of the foundation of Scuderia Ferrari, underscoring the strong link between Ferrari's track and road cars.
Apart from all-wheel drive, technology to assist this Ferrari to manage all that power includes stability control and torque vectoring, while the car allows regenerative recovery under braking.
The SF90 Stradale's motorsport-inspired steering wheel features a series of touch commands that allow the driver to control virtually every aspect of the car without ever taking their hands off the wheel.
For the first time on a Ferrari, clients can choose between the standard car and a version with a more sports-oriented specification called the Assetto Fiorano. This specification includes significant upgrades including special GT racing-derived Multimatic shock absorbers, track-focused semi-slick Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tyres, and lightweight components made of carbon-fibre and titanium resulting in a 30kg weight saving.
Another difference is the high downforce carbon-fibre rear spoiler which generates 390kg of downforce at 250km/h.
About 2,000 selected customers from around world were invited to Ferrari to view and reserve the new car, which will be delivered within 12 months. Its price hadn’t yet been announced at the time we went to print.