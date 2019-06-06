Ferrari unleashes 340km/h hyper hybrid

Ferrari has unveiled its most powerful road car yet: a 736kW hybrid supercar called the SF90 Stradale.

It can hum silently around town on electric power but is also capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and hitting a 340km/h top speed. Perhaps even more remarkably, standstill to 200km/h takes just 6.7 seconds.

Gunned along by a hybrid petrol-electric power unit developed from Formula One, the new all-wheel drive SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car was last week unwrapped at the company’s head office in Maranello, Italy.

The mid-mounted V8 twin turbo 4.0l engine delivers 574kW and 800Nm, the highest power output of any eight-cylinder in Ferrari history. The additional 162kW is delivered by three electric motors: one at the rear located between the engine and the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission on the rear axle, and two on the front axle.