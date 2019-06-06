Citroën to make a funky and very French comeback

As we reported last week, Citroën is set to return to SA at the end of 2019 or early in 2020. One of the models that looks likely to be on its launch list is the C3 Aircross and we put one to the test recently.

We tested the Flair Puretech 110 automatic. It’s a crossover model to take on the likes of the Hyundai Kona and Mini Countryman, in fact it even has some similar styling features to the Mini, particularly from the rear.

Being a Citroën, it’s quirky of course, with that high, narrow grille, slim headlights and decal strips in the luggage area’s side windows. It’s got plenty of black plastic cladding to give it that pseudo off-road look and protect the bodywork as well as a plastic and aluminium-look rear scuff plate.

Inside there are elements of sister company Peugeot, but the designers have included plenty of Citroën flair, from the large, square handbrake lever to the colour-coded trim components. In fact there are more than 40 colour combinations available for the model including contrasting rear side window decals, foglight surrounds, wing mirrors and interior elements. It’s all very funky and very Citroën.

Local spokesperson for Peugeot and Citroën, Sharon Garson, told us that the head office in France has not yet confirmed which models are heading SA’s way, but the C3 Aircross is definitely one of the most likely.

The model we tested featured what the company calls Grip Control Technology. It’s not an all-wheel drive vehicle, but the system utilises the electronic stability programme (ESP) and traction control to manage the level of grip on the front wheels in different conditions using various modes. These include Snow, All-Terrain, Sand and a fully off setting.

We didn’t put that to the test though, instead sticking to a mixed tarmac and concrete surface which, let’s be honest, is where most urban crossovers spend their lives anyway, but with the massive network of gravel roads in SA, the system could prove rather useful.