BMW X7 is large and in charge

The new X7’s grille is so large, one is tempted to slap a big Texan steak onto it.

Even on a vehicle as huge and imposing as BMW’s new seven-seater SUV, the grille between those slim LED headlamps looks almost cartoonishly oversized. A similarly mammoth grille is found on the newly facelifted 7 Series and the Bavarian car maker is clearly committed to this new styling theme.

But the world was also unnerved by Audi’s single-frame whale-shark-mouth when it was introduced a few years back, until it became the new normal. BMW’s mega grille will possibly lose its shock value eventually and become part of the accepted styling zeitgeist.

And while it may not necessarily be pretty, the X7 certainly has presence.

The vehicle is BMW’s answer to the Mercedes GL and Lexus LX570 in the supersized SUV segment, aimed at well-heeled folk whose family circumstances may have swelled beyond the stereotypical 2.4 children. The middle row is a three-seat bench as standard in the X7, but it can be specified with two individual comfort seats as an option.

There’s little likelihood of experiencing cabin fever in this Beemer’s extra-large passenger quarters, and at 5,151mm in length the X7 gains a full 230mm over the five-seater X5. The family-sized space is impressive; even the third row of seats isn’t just for children but will accept a pair of adults reasonably comfortably.

Access to that third row is quite easily gained by pressing a button that electrically glides the middle seats forward. To accommodate bicycles or extra-large shopping expeditions, the third row seats can be electrically folded down at the push of convenient boot-located buttons.