BMW M8 and M8 Competition revealed

The clamour for an M version of the surprisingly fleet BMW M850i xDrive can finally calm down, because here it is. BMW will launch Coupe and Convertible versions of the faster, more agile and lighter M8 and M8 Competition on June 26 in Munich.

The double-bubble carbon-fibre roof leads the way on the design front, with a black chrome grille, four exhaust tips, and bigger air intakes adding to the design differences. The interior features a new gearshift lever, the thick-rimmed leather steering wheel with red M buttons on the horizontal spokes, a specific M instrument cluster, sports seats and even an illuminated M8 badge beneath the headrest.

Both versions of the car use LED headlights, though that can be upgraded to the laser headlight, which can reach out to 600m of visible range. They’re half a second faster to 100km/h than the M850i, ripping through the 100km/h mark in just 3.2 seconds. Even the M8 Competition Convertible gets the job done in 3.3 seconds. All four M8 models are limited to 250km/h but can reach 305km/h with the optional driver’s package on offer.

The standard M8 packs 441kW and the M8 Competition ekes out 460kW. Both of the M8 V8s with cross-bank exhaust manifolds reach their power peak at 6,000rpm, where the M850i spreads it across from 5,500 to 6,000rpm. There is now higher fuel pressure for the direct-injection system, rising to up to 350 bar at peak times to help atomise the injection spray and deliver a cleaner burn.

The really odd part is the torque figure. Both cars only match the M850i’s 750Nm, suggesting the eight-speed automatic transmission is approaching its maximum levels of torque delivery. The transmission has three levels of tune, ranging from softer to fully aggressive in the track-style setup.

They also are five kilogrammes lighter than the M850i’s 1,890kg dry weight, coming in at 1,960kg. Another standout specification is that, like the M850i, the M8s wear 20-inch wheels and tyres, though they’re much wider. M8 variants wear 275/35 R20 front tyres and 285/35 R20 rears. The M850i uses 245/40 and 275/30 on its 20-inch rims.