Suzuki is finally getting sporty

Fans of the Suzuki Swift Sport will be excited to know that it is finally coming to SA in August. It’s been a long wait, including some uncertainty over whether it would come at all. But will the wait be worth it?

We’ve just driven it at the Millbrook vehicle testing facility in the UK and like previous generations, it’s not about power. The new Sport dispenses with the old normally aspirated 1.6 and gets a 1.4 turbocharged Boosterjet engine producing just 103kW and 230Nm of torque. That’s way off rivals such as the Volkswagen Polo GTi and Renault Clio GT, but while Suzuki SA has not yet released pricing, hopefully not being in the same power league means you shouldn’t be paying a power price.

What the Swift is about is handling and fun, it’s about having the most driving enjoyment in a package that is well equipped and is as good driving to the office as it is hurtling through a series of twisty bends. The latter is exactly what we did on Millbrook’s technical hill course, a route that has tight turns over blind crests, dips that test the compression of the suspension and your spine, and plenty of opportunity to play with the short-shift six-speed manual gearbox as you dispense with bend after bend.

Sprint time figures aren’t going to excite everyone with a 0-100km/h time of 8.1 seconds but in this environment the Swift was brilliant, holding its line in the bends almost like a sports car but without feeling too firm.

The steering is a little jerky as though there is a millisecond of thought before responding to your inputs but feedback from the road beneath is excellent. It also felt more comfortable than the last generation and like its predecessor it has a great driving position, making you feel more in control.