INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Opel reveals sixth-generation Corsa
Battery-powered version of Opel compact hatch will have a 330km range
Opel has revealed the latest version of its best seller in the modern age, the new Corsa hatchback, and there will be an electric version.
Over 13.6-million Corsas have been sold since its premiere back in 1982.
Order books for Opel’s very first battery-electric car with a claimed range of 330 electric kilometres will open in a few weeks’ time. The Corsa-e, as it is known, will be joined by diesel and petrol versions as the year unfolds.
The five-seat Corsa-e is powered by a 50kWh battery with a system output of 100kW and 260Nm. Opel says it can be fast-charged to 80% of its capacity in 30 minutes. It is designed for charging via cable, wallbox or high-speed charging and the battery is covered by an eight-year warranty. It also has capability to monitor its state of charge through a “myOpel” app.
The Corsa-e will need only 8.1 seconds from zero to 100 km/h, it is claimed, but no top speed figure is mentioned.
Furthermore, Opel says the Corsa-e can be adapted to three driving modes — Normal, Eco and Sport — with moderate loss to driving range.
At 4.06m from nose to tail, the all-new Corsa remains true to its segment size but is crafted to be practical as well as eye-catching with a coupé-like roof that leaves it 48mm lower than its predecessor without detriment to headroom.
The driver sits 28mm lower than before, enhancing the engagement of its reported better handling and driving dynamics, with the added benefit of a lower centre of gravity thanks to a sloping roof line. The cockpit is fully digitised and can be upgraded with leather seats.
Technologies and assistance systems listed are glare-free IntelliLux LED matrix lights with eight LED elements controlled by a new-generation high-resolution front camera, road sign detection, radar supported adaptive speed control, and sensor-based flank-guard, side blind-spot assist and parking assistance.
A new infotainment system is controlled via an 18cm colour touchscreen. It also boasts a separate Multimedia Navi Pro colour touchscreen, new “Opel Connect” telematics service, Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, and direct connection with roadside assistance and emergency services.
The new Corsa is likely to be launched in SA late in 2020. However, it has not been confirmed whether the electric version will form part of the line-up.