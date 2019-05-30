Opel reveals sixth-generation Corsa

Opel has revealed the latest version of its best seller in the modern age, the new Corsa hatchback, and there will be an electric version.

Over 13.6-million Corsas have been sold since its premiere back in 1982.

Order books for Opel’s very first battery-electric car with a claimed range of 330 electric kilometres will open in a few weeks’ time. The Corsa-e, as it is known, will be joined by diesel and petrol versions as the year unfolds.

The five-seat Corsa-e is powered by a 50kWh battery with a system output of 100kW and 260Nm. Opel says it can be fast-charged to 80% of its capacity in 30 minutes. It is designed for charging via cable, wallbox or high-speed charging and the battery is covered by an eight-year warranty. It also has capability to monitor its state of charge through a “myOpel” app.

The Corsa-e will need only 8.1 seconds from zero to 100 km/h, it is claimed, but no top speed figure is mentioned.

Furthermore, Opel says the Corsa-e can be adapted to three driving modes — Normal, Eco and Sport — with moderate loss to driving range.