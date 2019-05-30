Mahindra XUV300 is a tech savvy challenger to the establishment

It doesn’t roll a lot. Its wheels are perfectly proportional to its compact but deceptively wide and tall body. Its steering feel can be adjusted in three ways: normal, comfort and a firmer sport setting. It'll not scorch the tarmac.

The newly launched Mahindra XUV300 (pronounced “three-double O”) enters SA chiefly aimed at the fiercely contested compact crossover segment that’s dominated by Ford with its Ecosport and Renault with its Captur.

On its cheeky box-like aesthetics the Indian vehicle is a doppelganger to the Suzuki Vitara, another segment protagonist. It's not really being marketed as a mud-plugger of sorts though.

The two engine derivatives and four grade walks on sale are exclusively fitted with front-wheel drive underpinnings and a ground clearance of 180mm. It’ll suffice for travel on most gravel tracks. The aggressive frontal styling, roof rails and blackened wheel arch padding complete the SUV look.