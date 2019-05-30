Life / Motoring

Alfa 8C tours its way to top concours prize

Rare two-door coupé becomes sixth consecutive Italian car to win annual Lake Como event

30 May 2019 - 05:06 Motor News Reporter
On the red carpet: Rare Alfa 8C 2900B Berlinetta is one of only 30 vehicles built in this series. Picture: SUPPLIED
On the red carpet: Rare Alfa 8C 2900B Berlinetta is one of only 30 vehicles built in this series. Picture: SUPPLIED

A 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring took victory at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual showcase of the world’s most desirable classic cars.

The stylish two-door coupé was crowned overall winner at the traditional heritage beauty contest for historic vehicles, held on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como last weekend.

The rare car, owned by American David Sydorick, is one of only 30 vehicles built in this series and launched on the market by the Milan-based manufacturer between 1937 and 1940 in a particularly exclusive configuration.

The chassis of the successful racing cars provided the platform and an inline all-alloy eight-cylinder engine was mounted as the power unit. Two overhead camshafts and a twin supercharger unleashed maximum output of 134kW for the engine. Independent suspension and a rear-mounted gearbox were additional advanced features that contributed to the exclusive status of the Berlinetta.

As the first of just five vehicles with a long wheelbase, the coupé was also clothed in a Superleggera coachwork bodied by Carrozzeria Touring.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the jury has bestowed an Italian car with the top award.

CLASS WINNERS:

Class A -  Goodbye roaring twenties: the birth of the concorso

Vauxhall 30 / 98 Type OE Boattail Tourer, 1925

Class B -  Fast forward: a quarter-century of progress

Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring, 1937

Class C – Small and perfectly formed: the coachbuilder’s art in miniature

Fiat Abarth Monomille GT, Coupé, Sibona-Basano, 1963

Class D – A new dawn: into the rock ‘n roll era

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé, 1954

Class E – Swinging sixties: the sky’s the limit

Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB, 1961

Class F – Baby you can drive my car: musical stars’ cars

Lamborghini Miura P 400 S Coupé, 1971

Class G – Speeding against the clock: endurance racing legends

Ferrari 166 Mille Miglia Barchetta, 1949

Class H – Daring to dream: concepts which rocked the motoring world

Lamborghini Marzal four-seater Coupé, 1967

Ford Escort RS1800 reincarnated in precious metals

This exquisite piece of art is the ultimate expression of love for the Ford Escort RS1800
Life
3 weeks ago

Happy 60th birthday, Mini!

The ingenious Mini, of which thousands were sold under the Austin and Morris brands, comes of greater age, as it turns a mega 60 years
Life
1 month ago

Greatest motoring names head for Knysna

A bountiful line up of classics will be on display at the upcoming Knysna Motor Show
Life
1 month ago

Le Mans cars reincarnated in Boksburg

Bailey Edwards builds race-ready replicas for local and international petrolheads
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand Steam combines entrepreneurial spirit of old ...
Life
2.
BMW unwraps the all-new 1 Series
Life / Motoring
3.
Is your Airbnb host spying on you?
Life
4.
ARCHITECTURE: Cities of the future
Life
5.
The Rand Club polishes its silver to draw former ...
Life

Related Articles

Bentley brigade gets ready to storm Knysna Motor Show

Life / Motoring

Honda’s cute Urban EV to debut in Geneva

Life / Motoring

Vintage Fiat 500 wins art hearts at the Museum of Modern Art

Life / Motoring

Classic cars fetch top dollar at auction

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.