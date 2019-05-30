Alfa 8C tours its way to top concours prize

A 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring took victory at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual showcase of the world’s most desirable classic cars.

The stylish two-door coupé was crowned overall winner at the traditional heritage beauty contest for historic vehicles, held on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como last weekend.

The rare car, owned by American David Sydorick, is one of only 30 vehicles built in this series and launched on the market by the Milan-based manufacturer between 1937 and 1940 in a particularly exclusive configuration.

The chassis of the successful racing cars provided the platform and an inline all-alloy eight-cylinder engine was mounted as the power unit. Two overhead camshafts and a twin supercharger unleashed maximum output of 134kW for the engine. Independent suspension and a rear-mounted gearbox were additional advanced features that contributed to the exclusive status of the Berlinetta.

As the first of just five vehicles with a long wheelbase, the coupé was also clothed in a Superleggera coachwork bodied by Carrozzeria Touring.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the jury has bestowed an Italian car with the top award.

CLASS WINNERS:

Class A - Goodbye roaring twenties: the birth of the concorso

Vauxhall 30 / 98 Type OE Boattail Tourer, 1925

Class B - Fast forward: a quarter-century of progress

Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring, 1937

Class C – Small and perfectly formed: the coachbuilder’s art in miniature

Fiat Abarth Monomille GT, Coupé, Sibona-Basano, 1963

Class D – A new dawn: into the rock ‘n roll era

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé, 1954

Class E – Swinging sixties: the sky’s the limit

Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB, 1961

Class F – Baby you can drive my car: musical stars’ cars

Lamborghini Miura P 400 S Coupé, 1971

Class G – Speeding against the clock: endurance racing legends

Ferrari 166 Mille Miglia Barchetta, 1949

Class H – Daring to dream: concepts which rocked the motoring world

Lamborghini Marzal four-seater Coupé, 1967