Alfa 8C tours its way to top concours prize
Rare two-door coupé becomes sixth consecutive Italian car to win annual Lake Como event
A 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring took victory at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual showcase of the world’s most desirable classic cars.
The stylish two-door coupé was crowned overall winner at the traditional heritage beauty contest for historic vehicles, held on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como last weekend.
The rare car, owned by American David Sydorick, is one of only 30 vehicles built in this series and launched on the market by the Milan-based manufacturer between 1937 and 1940 in a particularly exclusive configuration.
The chassis of the successful racing cars provided the platform and an inline all-alloy eight-cylinder engine was mounted as the power unit. Two overhead camshafts and a twin supercharger unleashed maximum output of 134kW for the engine. Independent suspension and a rear-mounted gearbox were additional advanced features that contributed to the exclusive status of the Berlinetta.
As the first of just five vehicles with a long wheelbase, the coupé was also clothed in a Superleggera coachwork bodied by Carrozzeria Touring.
This is the sixth consecutive year that the jury has bestowed an Italian car with the top award.
CLASS WINNERS:
Class A - Goodbye roaring twenties: the birth of the concorso
Vauxhall 30 / 98 Type OE Boattail Tourer, 1925
Class B - Fast forward: a quarter-century of progress
Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring, 1937
Class C – Small and perfectly formed: the coachbuilder’s art in miniature
Fiat Abarth Monomille GT, Coupé, Sibona-Basano, 1963
Class D – A new dawn: into the rock ‘n roll era
Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé, 1954
Class E – Swinging sixties: the sky’s the limit
Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB, 1961
Class F – Baby you can drive my car: musical stars’ cars
Lamborghini Miura P 400 S Coupé, 1971
Class G – Speeding against the clock: endurance racing legends
Ferrari 166 Mille Miglia Barchetta, 1949
Class H – Daring to dream: concepts which rocked the motoring world
Lamborghini Marzal four-seater Coupé, 1967