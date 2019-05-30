Life / Motoring

A step up in kit for Renault Sandero Stepway

Manufacturer's popular crossover gains a new range topper with an enhanced specification and unique looks

30 May 2019 - 05:06 Phuti Mpyane
Sandero Stepway Plus gets a unique look in the range. Pic:SUPPLIED
Sandero Stepway Plus gets a unique look in the range. Pic:SUPPLIED

Renault has announced a new Sandero Stepway Plus model in SA with more features and enhanced looks.

Starting with its exterior, the new range-topping model is distinguished from the rest of the range with bespoke aesthetic touches, badging and 16-inch two-tone flexwheel covers. Moreover, gloss black door mirrors with a red line augment the detail and three new metallic body colours: Fusion Red, Highland Silver and Café Brown, have been added to the colour range. Each of these hues costs an extra R2,522.

The step up in features includes the standard addition of side airbags, front and rear power windows, electric side mirrors, a leather steering wheel and gear knob, and rear park assist. Cruise control and navigation are also thrown in as part of the standard deal. Leather seats are a R10,088 option.

The digital outlay includes Renault MediaNav, an integrated onboard multimedia system operated via an 18cm touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto preparedness and a reverse parking camera.

Extra airbags and a reverse camera make up part of new standard features inside the cabin. Picture:SUPPLIED
Extra airbags and a reverse camera make up part of new standard features inside the cabin. Picture:SUPPLIED

This caboodle of new specification, the retouched exterior design and competitive pricing should make this popular Renault crossover even more attractive considering the range already enjoys a pretty sophisticated catalogue of convenience and safety features fitted as standard.

These include EBA (Emergency Brake Assist) and ABS equipped brakes and ESP across the range, Hill-Start Assist (HSA) and ECO mode. The 66kW and 135Nm petrol turbo engine with a claimed 0 to 100km/h rating of 11.1 seconds and a top speed of 169km/h is untouched. It’s also claimed to sip 5.4l/100km.

The Stepway Plus is priced at R213,900 and comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan. Services are at 15,000km intervals.

