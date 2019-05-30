A step up in kit for Renault Sandero Stepway

Renault has announced a new Sandero Stepway Plus model in SA with more features and enhanced looks.

Starting with its exterior, the new range-topping model is distinguished from the rest of the range with bespoke aesthetic touches, badging and 16-inch two-tone flexwheel covers. Moreover, gloss black door mirrors with a red line augment the detail and three new metallic body colours: Fusion Red, Highland Silver and Café Brown, have been added to the colour range. Each of these hues costs an extra R2,522.

The step up in features includes the standard addition of side airbags, front and rear power windows, electric side mirrors, a leather steering wheel and gear knob, and rear park assist. Cruise control and navigation are also thrown in as part of the standard deal. Leather seats are a R10,088 option.

The digital outlay includes Renault MediaNav, an integrated onboard multimedia system operated via an 18cm touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto preparedness and a reverse parking camera.