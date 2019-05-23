New Coupe is a driver’s Cayenne

The new Porsche Cayenne Coupe is about as close as you’ll find to an SUV that represents the ethos of the crouching 911.

Clamber up into the typically modern cabin layout of a Turbo model in particular and you will leave it possibly giddy but still smiling as I discovered this week at its launch in Austria. It’s testament to company Porsche’s wishes for maximum driver interaction.

The most obvious difference from the regular Cayenne is the roof which dips sharply from the B-pillar. Engines and running gear are identical but the execution is different.

The Coupe is 4,931mm long which is 13mm more than the Cayenne SUV, but the width is unchanged. The Coupe is also about 50kg lighter.

It’s possible to make the Coupe even lighter and sharper handling with the option of a carbon fibre roof and a lightweight pack with carbon fibre in the door panels, which also lessens the sound deadening to crank up the emotive nerves.

It remains a practical and spacious high end cabin though. You can opt for a five-person rear bench or a sportier 2+2 configuration. In either option the rear seats are dropped 30mm in height to counter against the sloping roof that eats into headroom.

The Cayenne Coupes are decently specified too. The latest high-definition touchscreen infotainment and digital display binnacle, dual zone climate control, leather covered sports seats, cruise control and lane keep assist, a panoramic glass roof, 19-inch wheels for the entry and mid-level models, and the SportChrono pack are standard equipment.

Options include carbon ceramic brakes instead of the standard steel ones, wheel sizes up to 22 inches and a head-up display.