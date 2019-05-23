Improved Toyota minibus takes a Quantum leap

The new Toyota Quantum has gone on sale in SA, and offers improved practicality, comfort, performance and convenience features.

SA’s favourite minibus now also has added cargo-carrying ability and enhanced safety systems.

The extra interior space has been via the shift to a “semi-bonnet” design, the vehicle’s biggest physical departure from past iterations.

With the engine positioned outside of the cabin, the Quantum increases in overall length and passenger space, with improved leg room and seating comfort. The width of the sliding door opening has been increased by 70mm while the same unit on the super-long wheelbase (SLWB) panel van has been widened to enable easy loading of Euro-size pallets.

The more streamlined GL bus can be specified in one of three exterior colours: Ivory White, Quicksilver Metallic or Light Blue Metallic, while the utility-focused panel van and crew cab variants are offered in Ivory White and Quicksilver Metallic.