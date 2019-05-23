COMMERCIAL NEWS
Improved Toyota minibus takes a Quantum leap
Extra space, larger openings and enhanced safety features have been added to SA’s workhorse
The new Toyota Quantum has gone on sale in SA, and offers improved practicality, comfort, performance and convenience features.
SA’s favourite minibus now also has added cargo-carrying ability and enhanced safety systems.
The extra interior space has been via the shift to a “semi-bonnet” design, the vehicle’s biggest physical departure from past iterations.
With the engine positioned outside of the cabin, the Quantum increases in overall length and passenger space, with improved leg room and seating comfort. The width of the sliding door opening has been increased by 70mm while the same unit on the super-long wheelbase (SLWB) panel van has been widened to enable easy loading of Euro-size pallets.
The more streamlined GL bus can be specified in one of three exterior colours: Ivory White, Quicksilver Metallic or Light Blue Metallic, while the utility-focused panel van and crew cab variants are offered in Ivory White and Quicksilver Metallic.
Interesting new configurations for bespoke applications include new panel-van and bus derivatives, with the option of a three-seater panel van in long wheelbase (LWB) and heightened-roof super-long wheelbase (SLWB) configurations, as well as a six-seater long wheelbase (LWB) crew cab.
The GL Bus range also offers 11-seater LWB and 14-seater super-long wheelbase (SLWB) versions.
A new 2.8l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine delivers maximum power of 130 kW/420 Nm to all panel vans and the 11-seater bus model. In the 14-seater bus, the same power unit delivers a lower 115 kW/420 Nm. All versions get a six-speed manual transmission.
A MacPherson strut suspension is adopted for the front axle and a leaf spring suspension for the rear, and Toyota claims improved straight-line stability and a quieter, more comfortable ride.
New active and passive safety technologies, such as ABS brakes with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill-Assist Control (HAC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC) are now fitted, in addition to driver and front-passenger airbags. In addition, the semi-bonnet configuration also absorbs impact energy in the event of a collision.
All Quantum models come with a nine-service/90,000 km service plan with service intervals set at 12 months/10,000km. Toyota’s standard three-year/100,000 km warranty is also provided
The previous 16-seater Quantum Ses’fikile continues to be built alongside the new vehicle and will be renamed Hiace. The Hiace Ses’fikile will retain the 2.7l petrol and 2.5l diesel engines.
QUANTUM MODEL LINE-UP AND PRICING
Quantum 2.8 LWB GL Bus 11-seater — R597,700
Quantum 2.8 SLWB GL Bus 14-seater — R613,500
Quantum 2.8 LWB Panel Van 3-seater — R473,900
Quantum 2.8 LWB Panel Van 3-seater (AC) — R481,400
Quantum 2.8 SLWB Panel Van 3-seater — R509,500
Quantum 2.8 SLWB Panel Van 3-seater (AC) — R517,000
Quantum 2.8 LWB Crew Cab 6-seater — R482,600
Quantum 2.8 LWB Crew Cab 6-seater (AC) — R490,100
Quantum 2.8 LWB Crew Cab 6-seater (front and rear AC) — R495,600
HIACE MODEL LINE-UP AND PRICING
Hiace Ses’fikile 2.7 16s — R419,100
Hiace Ses’fikile 2.5D 16s — R444,200