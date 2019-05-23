High-tech Range Rover Evoque II makes SA debut

Just like Victoria Beckham, the celebrity football wife of English football wizard David Beckham, who Jaguar Land Rover used to usher in the first-generation Range Rover Evoque, the SUV has been evolved drastically to become better at everything it is supposed to be good at.

Whereas Victoria is reported to have adopted a strict clean-eating plan that includes drinking “moon water” and cycling through mountains, the Evoque has shed quite a lot and gained much as well.

The new styling is a stunning result in how JLR designers successfully fused strong DNA from the first Evoque while borrowing a lot of design cues from the larger and multiple beauty-awards-winning Velar.

“The Evoque’s fans wouldn’t allow for a total revolution of the shape. It’s internationally recognisable and loved. Thus the design had to incorporate the old car while thrusting it forward into the future,” said JLR SA MD Richard Gouverneur at the vehicle’s local media launch last week.