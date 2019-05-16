Trio of AMG 53 juggernauts makes SA debut

Unlike the 3.0l biturbo V6 that propels the 43 AMG series it uses a new, more alive and musical 320kW and 520Nm biturbo 3.0l straight-six. It makes a great companion for fluent performance, dynamism and everyday driving combination with an equally new nine-speed automatic transmission with shorter ratios and 4Matic all-wheel drive underpinnings.

The efficiency in delivering the goods is seen with a claimed 4.5 second time from 0-100 km/h. In Sport+ mode when its bi-modial exhaust butterflies are open wide, the CLS 53 screams and shouts all the way up to its governed 250km/h top speed. When optioned with the Driver’s package, top speed increases to 270km/h.

As an AMG creation you’d naturally expect it’ll ravage its fuel supply but lowered fuel consumption is a primary pursuit for upgrading to a 48V battery system, which takes some key electrical duties away from the engine output. Mercedes-AMG claims that the CLS 53 will consume just 8.9l/100km on a combined cycle and that’s easy to believe if you will pilot the car in a way deserving of such a graceful-looking thing rather than hooning around on a racetrack.