Life / Motoring

Used Vehicles

SA’s top 10 bakkies in resale value

Trueprice lists the vehicles that hold their value best, based on auction sales

16 May 2019 - 05:02 Motor News Reporter
No surprises here. The Toyota Hilux has dominated monthly sales figures since modern time immemorial. Pic:SUPPLIED
No surprises here. The Toyota Hilux has dominated monthly sales figures since modern time immemorial. Pic:SUPPLIED

The resale value of any vehicle – bakkies included – is significant when shopping for wheels. More so when it comes to companies that often operate pick-up fleets.

Now it is possible to name the top 10 bakkies in SA when it comes to resale values.

Next to each bakkie is a percentage figure of the original selling price achieved on auction. So, the higher the percentage, the better the bakkie is performing, and the higher its resale value. MD Darryl Jacobson and his team at www.trueprice.co.za compiled this data from major auctions held in Gauteng. 

1. Toyota Hilux - (72.4%)

According to Jacobson, the Toyota brand is one of the most loved and trusted in SA. “Motorists believe that they are purchasing reliability and after sales peace of mind when they opt for Toyota.” 

2. Chevrolet Utility - (71.8%)

Although no longer available new in SA, surprisingly this Chevrolet half-tonner is still popular for a good reason. It is an affordable, robust and reliable workhorse.

3. Nissan NP200 - (67.8%)

This is a highly versatile, functional and affordable half-tonner. It is sought after for its class-leading payload of 800kg together with its fuel-efficient engines.

4. Isuzu KB/D-Max - (67.4%)

The name change has done little to dispel enthusiasm for the KB, which was first launched in SA in 1978. These bakkies are known to be reliable and durable.

5. Ford Ranger - (66.1%)

Monthly new vehicle sales show that the Ford Ranger is consistently the second most popular bakkie in SA after the Toyota Hilux. Buyers are attracted to its styling, good levels of comfort and safety features.

6. Volkswagen Amarok - (65.1%)

The winner of the 2018 International Pick-up Award is liked for its “work hard, play hard” core elements.  The new V6 engine is also a real hit among SA motorists.

7. Mazda BT-50 - (63.8%)

The BT-50 is especially popular with recreational buyers who drive it for fun, rather than for business-related purposes. Its three-year unlimited kilometre factory warranty, three-year service plan and three years of free roadside assistance are the pullers.

8. Nissan NP300 Hardbody - (58.6%)

Despite a recent Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) score flop, Nissan’s NP300 Hardbody has many loyal fans who appreciate its being a reliable value-for-money workhorse. 

9. Nissan Navara - (57.0%)

The Navara’s magnet is its impressive low levels of noise, vibration and harshness; a refined driveline and driver and passenger comfort.

10. GWM Steed - (56.7%)

Budget-conscious buyers who aren’t concerned with bells and whistles of the sector find the Steed fits their bill.

All vehicles in this study were first registered in the years 2015 to 2018 (both years inclusive) and they have done between 0 and 150,000km.

RCS stands to benefit from financing of second-hand cars

Consumer finance company targets secured lending while MultiChoice welcomes new channel Newzroom Afrika
Companies
2 days ago

Heavyweight vehicles line up for Nampo

The annual agricultural show outside Bothaville will showcase the latest trucks, tractors and mechanisation technology
Life
1 week ago

Parts of future problem for CMH

Combined Motor Holdings fears its parts and services divisions could be hit by 'right to repair'; proposals for independent, nonfranchised dealers
News & Fox
1 week ago

Mixed results for SA new-vehicle sales

Car sales rise but bakkies dwindle in April
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
James Bond tribute Aston Martin features working ...
Life
2.
Lamborghini Huracan is a lap time hero
Life / Motoring
3.
Trio of AMG 53 juggernauts makes SA debut
Life / Motoring
4.
BOOK REVIEW: Helping smart people avoid doing ...
Life / Books
5.
Why hydrogen cars matter
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

RCS stands to benefit from financing of second-hand cars

Companies

Heavyweight vehicles line up for Nampo

Life / Motoring

Parts of future problem for CMH

News & Fox

Mixed results for SA new-vehicle sales

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.