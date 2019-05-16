SA’s top 10 bakkies in resale value

The resale value of any vehicle – bakkies included – is significant when shopping for wheels. More so when it comes to companies that often operate pick-up fleets.

Now it is possible to name the top 10 bakkies in SA when it comes to resale values.

Next to each bakkie is a percentage figure of the original selling price achieved on auction. So, the higher the percentage, the better the bakkie is performing, and the higher its resale value. MD Darryl Jacobson and his team at www.trueprice.co.za compiled this data from major auctions held in Gauteng.

1. Toyota Hilux - (72.4%)

According to Jacobson, the Toyota brand is one of the most loved and trusted in SA. “Motorists believe that they are purchasing reliability and after sales peace of mind when they opt for Toyota.”

2. Chevrolet Utility - (71.8%)

Although no longer available new in SA, surprisingly this Chevrolet half-tonner is still popular for a good reason. It is an affordable, robust and reliable workhorse.

3. Nissan NP200 - (67.8%)

This is a highly versatile, functional and affordable half-tonner. It is sought after for its class-leading payload of 800kg together with its fuel-efficient engines.

4. Isuzu KB/D-Max - (67.4%)

The name change has done little to dispel enthusiasm for the KB, which was first launched in SA in 1978. These bakkies are known to be reliable and durable.

5. Ford Ranger - (66.1%)

Monthly new vehicle sales show that the Ford Ranger is consistently the second most popular bakkie in SA after the Toyota Hilux. Buyers are attracted to its styling, good levels of comfort and safety features.

6. Volkswagen Amarok - (65.1%)

The winner of the 2018 International Pick-up Award is liked for its “work hard, play hard” core elements. The new V6 engine is also a real hit among SA motorists.

7. Mazda BT-50 - (63.8%)

The BT-50 is especially popular with recreational buyers who drive it for fun, rather than for business-related purposes. Its three-year unlimited kilometre factory warranty, three-year service plan and three years of free roadside assistance are the pullers.

8. Nissan NP300 Hardbody - (58.6%)

Despite a recent Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) score flop, Nissan’s NP300 Hardbody has many loyal fans who appreciate its being a reliable value-for-money workhorse.

9. Nissan Navara - (57.0%)

The Navara’s magnet is its impressive low levels of noise, vibration and harshness; a refined driveline and driver and passenger comfort.

10. GWM Steed - (56.7%)

Budget-conscious buyers who aren’t concerned with bells and whistles of the sector find the Steed fits their bill.

All vehicles in this study were first registered in the years 2015 to 2018 (both years inclusive) and they have done between 0 and 150,000km.