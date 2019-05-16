Rust in peace

Close to his heart is another British icon: the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II.

“I fell in love with it the moment I saw it on the showroom floor and knew I had to have it, that was in 1963. I have owned it since then.”

The Rolls is a fully documented car, which includes the original forms when it left the factory.

The first car that Oom Les ever bought to actually restore was a 1930s Hudson Terraplane. Thirty years later it still sits untouched, but he is adamant that one day he’ll get to rebuilding it.

A rough estimate puts the total number of vehicles on the property at 350, with fewer than 75 in usable form.

I later learn that Les buys vehicles and parts, but he never sells them. He says that much of what he has in stock is quite valuable and once you sell it, it’s gone and to replace it will cost a lot of money.

Cape Town is well known as a destination for shooting movies and adverts, and with such a large and diverse collection it wasn’t long before people were calling up the museum to rent vehicles. Nowadays that is what keeps the museum’s staff members and Les busy, preparing vehicles for the movie and advertising industries.

“We prepare cars on demand these days. If someone sees a car they like here we can have it ready for shooting in a few weeks, if that is what they want. Most times these companies want the cars as you see them. Many of our cars have been in feature films and television adverts, in fact many fashion houses come just to shoot in our yard.”

Considering his immense collection, vast knowledge and diverse tastes, when quizzed about his favourites Les’s answer comes as a surprise.

“I really enjoying driving these new cars parked here outside the door. The Lamborghini [Gallardo] is exhilarating to drive. It feels like a supercar when you are behind the wheel. You know you are driving an icon when you drive the Ferrari [California]. That little Porsche [Boxster] is the perfect little sports car. And my Mercedes SL is the nicest convertible car to drive, better than any American drop-top.”

I see all manner of interesting models, most in some form of decay. But one of the newest is the aforementioned Convair 580 aircraft, which he bought from a Nigerian company. It was flown to Cape Town International Airport where it was disassembled. All the parts were freighted to the premises by truck and reassembled. Les would like the aircraft to serve as an attraction for young kids to take up careers in the aerospace industry.

Oom Les seems to have lots of plans for his collection at the museum and I can’t wait to visit in a few years to see how it all develops.