Lamborghini Huracan is a lap time hero

When the Lamborghini Huracan Performante in 2016 became the fastest production car to lap the Nurburgring, there were whispers of the sort that follow "out-of-ordinary" performances in cycling that require riders to pee into a cup.

Was there some jiggery-pokery happening beneath that louvred engine cover? Was there anything more than the standard 470kW/600Nm normally-aspirated 5.2l V10 doing the work?

Because as powerful as that is, the Huracan is a relative underdog in the rarefied sportscar world, where entry to the top-dog club generally requires 500 and plenty kilowatts.

But the lap time was legitimate. It's not just about power but how much of it can usefully be applied in the corners. Turns out that the Lambo's bog standard secret weapon (or one of them) was active aerodynamics — or ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) in the language of the inner circle.