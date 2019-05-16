Hamilton edges closer to Schumacher’s record

SIPUKA LOANS HIS CAR TO TEAMMATE

An endearing act of sportsmanship was demonstrated by veteran racer Tschops Sipuka at last weekend’s 2019 GTC championship held at Killarney Raceway, Cape Town.

After a series of technical issues plagued both Audi A4s of Sipuka and his team mate Simon Moss during qualifying, championship leader Moss’s car refused to fire up on race day.

Sipuka, who returned to racing this year after a six-year sabbatical, promptly offered his race car to Moss to ensure his championship hopes remain alive.

Moss thanked Sipuka by working his loan car up the ranks from stone last to third position in race one, and scoring 14 points. For the second heat, still in Sipuka's Audi, Moss started fourth on the grid and drove flawlessly to win the second race of the day.

"I have to take my hat off to Tschops," Terry Moss, Audi Team Principal said after the race.

"He's been in the game for a long time and he is a true sportsman for giving his car to Simon to save the championship for him. It takes a real man to do that and I sincerely appreciate what he's done for the team,” added Moss Snr.

TANAK WINS RALLYE CHILE BUT OGIER RETAKES CHAMPIONSHIP LEAD

Estonian Ott Tanak won the inaugural Rally of Chile for Toyota in a race which saw championship leader Thierry Neuville flown to hospital for precautionary checks after crashing out.

Hyundai’s Neuville had started the rally with a 10-point lead over reigning champion Sebastien Ogier (Citroen) after six rounds of the season, and was running in third place at the time of the crash. Tanak, who now has two wins for the season, claimed five bonus points for winning the final power stage, with Ogier, a six-time world champion, coming in second to retake the championship lead.

Sebastien Loeb finished a close third for Hyundai. Ogier now has 122 points to Tanak's 112 and Neuville's 110. Hyundai lead the manufacturer's standings with 178 to Toyota's 149.