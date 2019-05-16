Ford continues fighting break-in issues

This stems from the many recent complaints that went viral as Ford owners fell victim to criminals exploiting a weakness in the security systems, allowing for personal items to be easily stolen from parked cars.

“The criminals appear to gain access to the vehicles by forcing the driver door lock to the open position. This action has identified a weakness in the perimeter security that results in the following occurring if the driver door lock is forced,” said Ford.

The company has informed that for those affected, its dealer network is now able to assist with a security upgrade for R155.25. The upgrade, which will take up to 30 minutes, will ensure that when the vehicle is opened with a key or an object the system perceives to be a key (for example a screwdriver), all doors, except the driver door, will remain locked, including the boot/rear liftgate.

Customers who require a door lock replacement as a result of their vehicle being tampered with will be charged R1,199 for replacement unit provided there is no additional damage to the door that requires repair.