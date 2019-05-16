MOTOR BRIEFS
Ford continues fighting break-in issues
Ford Focus the latest model to be affected, but blue oval claims it has the problem licked
Following the security scare concerning easy break-ins on its Ecosport and Figo models, Ford SA has found that some Focus derivatives are also susceptible to the door lock mechanism tempering thefts.
“We have been testing various models within the Ford line-up to understand potential security vulnerabilities around the key lock barrel,” says a company spokesperson.
“Through this process we have discovered that the Focus ST and Focus RS appear to be unaffected by the particular modus operandi being used, however, certain Focus Ambiente and Trend models (built from September 2015 to date) could be the target of opportunistic thieves.”
This stems from the many recent complaints that went viral as Ford owners fell victim to criminals exploiting a weakness in the security systems, allowing for personal items to be easily stolen from parked cars.
“The criminals appear to gain access to the vehicles by forcing the driver door lock to the open position. This action has identified a weakness in the perimeter security that results in the following occurring if the driver door lock is forced,” said Ford.
The company has informed that for those affected, its dealer network is now able to assist with a security upgrade for R155.25. The upgrade, which will take up to 30 minutes, will ensure that when the vehicle is opened with a key or an object the system perceives to be a key (for example a screwdriver), all doors, except the driver door, will remain locked, including the boot/rear liftgate.
Customers who require a door lock replacement as a result of their vehicle being tampered with will be charged R1,199 for replacement unit provided there is no additional damage to the door that requires repair.
Range Rover gets spaced out
Recently Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations completed a special Springbok Rugby themed Range Rover Sport SVR.
Now it has launched another special edition Range Rover which will be available exclusively to future astronauts signed up to fly to space with Virgin Galactic, a spaceflight company within Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.
Virgin Galactic aims to provide spaceflights to space tourists for space science missions.
This new Astronaut Edition Range Rover has a unique Zero Gravity Blue paint, puddle lamp illumination of the silhouette of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, Astronaut Edition badging, and a crafted piece of the spaceship’s front landing skid re-purposed to form two discs within the cup holders, one of these referencing a famous Richard Branson quote of “See you up there.”
Further bespoke features are a “DNA of Flight” graphic on the carbon fibre front console drawer lid and onto the leather rear armrest. Additional personalisation options include stitching the Future Astronaut’s initials onto the headrests.
The Astronaut Edition is based on the Range Rover Autobiography and P400e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powertrain.
Schumacher documentary coming soon
The life of former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a new documentary featuring unseen archive footage and rare interviews, producers announced on Sunday before the Cannes Film Festival.
The film, directed by German duo Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertoens, was made with the blessing of the driver’s family and will include interviews with them as well as companions and competitors, the filmmakers said.
Schumacher turned 50 on January 3 but has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago which left him with severe head injuries.
Schumacher remains motor racing’s most successful driver, with a record 91 grand prix wins. He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five in a row with Ferrari between 2000-2004.
News about his condition remains a closely guarded secret.