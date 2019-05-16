Classics take centre stage in Knysna

The trophy for Best Classic Car went to a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, owned by Rick Garret and shown by Andre du Toit. It was one of five SLs at the show that were also backed up by 10 Mercedes-Benz 190 SLs from the same era.

Other impressive gatherings at the show included an excellent display of Morgans celebrating the marque’s 110th birthday, and a selection of pristine original Mini derivatives.

In anticipation of Mini’s 60th birthday, which takes place later in 2019, a contingent of three Cooper S models from the 1960s were driven from Johannesburg to Knysna to join a similar Mini grouping from Cape Town and the other marvellous Minis on the field.

The level of originality of these cars was particularly impressive, paying tribute to the show’s philosophy of keeping display cars on an “invitation-only” basis.

The Motorcycle Room Trophy produced a somewhat surprising winner in the form of the unusual customised modern BMW 1200 RS adventure bike, built to a level of showroom excellence by Wilderness custom bike builder Corrie Venter. This award was judged by visitors to the show.

The key elements of the show were the diversity of cars and motorcycles on display, and the level of presentation. The Garden Route Motor Club, which once again ran an excellently organised event, was particularly keen to showcase modern iconic machinery as well as cars and motorcycles that dated back more than 100 years.

“We had some extremely rare supercars this year which appealed to the younger enthusiasts,” said chief show organiser Peter Pretorius.

“We had the only Pagani Zonda in the country, one of three Lexus LFAs, a Lamborghini Aventador, no less than 10 Ferraris, a McLaren, Aston Martins, a Maserati and Porsches ranging from the 1950s to the latest 911 Carrera GTS model, and not forgetting a well-selected group of familiar sports car brands such as Austin Healey Triumph, MG, Sunbeam, Lotus, Jaguar and many more.”

Another rare Lamborghini was the 1965 350 GT, owned by Alex Dunford. This model was the very first motorcar built by Ferruccio Lamborghini to take on the majesty of Ferrari, and this example is believed to be one of just two existing in SA.

Show organisers said they had raised more than R500,000 for local charities in past shows over the years, and the Garden Route Motor Club will once again donate a significant amount of money to charity in 2019.