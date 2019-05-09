Tasmin Pepper impresses in W Series debut

SA’s Tasmin Pepper staged an impressive comeback from 16th to eighth place in the inaugural round of the all-female W Series in Germany on Saturday.

She overcame a difficult qualifying at Hockenheim to score points on her debut in a series that pits 18 women against each other in a field of identical Formula Three cars.

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick won the race with compatriot Alice Powell second at a damp and overcast Hockenheim. Spaniard Marta Garcia finished third. The victory completed a dominant two days for 20-year-old Chadwick, one of five Britons in the field.

The next round in the six-round series will be in Belgium in two weeks’ time.

The new W Series, which aims to help women make it to Formula One, could itself be on the fast track to joining the grand prix circus.

Former racer David Coulthard, a key player behind the scenes, said at Hockenheim there had already been discussions about the W Series featuring on the Formula One support programme.

Nissan GT-R Wins Knysna Hillclimb

The 10th edition of the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb crowned a new King of the Hill champion and saw the reign of two others extended in Knysna on the weekend.