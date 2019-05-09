Heavyweight vehicles line up for Nampo

“Platform for your agri future” is a summary of what awaits visitors to the Nampo Harvest Day, the country’s most established agricultural show.

After a record attendance of almost 83,000 visitors in 2018, Grain SA is ready to host the 53rd Harvest Day outside Bothaville in the Free State from May 14 to 17.

The event is expected to once again attract many influential stakeholders.

According to Danie Minnaar, chair of the Harvest Day committee, Nampo is a top-class show boasting 775 exhibitors, 50 of whom are international exhibitors. Organised groups of exhibitors from the US, UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Argentina and Italy, as well as individual exhibitors from Denmark, China and Turkey, will be present.

Visitors can look forward to displays of the latest trucks, tractors and mechanisation technology and 4x4 exhibitions.

A fully equipped high-definition studio has been rigged up for the Nation in Conversation programme, which is also filmed during Nampo. About 80 guests can be accommodated in the audience per discussion. Each discussion is streamed live to the Nation in Conversation smartphone app and various online platforms.

Taking up a key position on the Daimler Trucks & Buses stand from the recently launched Arocs range is the 2636L/57 with refrigerated body, which is an ideal vehicle for many agricultural applications. Headlining this stand are the Actros 3345S/33 and the Actros 2645LS/33 introduced to the local market in 2018.

Also on show will be the Unimog U529, a robust and versatile implement carrier that is more fuel efficient than conventional tractors when used in applications requiring high speed or high power-to-weight ratios.

The key concept behind the U529 is its versatility, allowing it to fulfil agricultural roles including high-speed haulage up to 80km/h, crop spraying, fertiliser spreading, mowing, raking, baling, fire-fighting and combine-harvester chasing.

Tickets to the Nampo Harvest Day can be bought online at www.ticketpros.co.za at R90 per day for Tuesday and Friday, and R100 per day for Wednesday and Thursday. The tickets are R20 cheaper if they are bought online. Nampo tickets are linked to a date and are valid only for a specific day.